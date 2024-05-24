Colorado Biolabs, Overseas Healthcare Pvt Bring Proferrin to Africa

LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Biolabs, Inc. (CBL) and Overseas Healthcare Ltd (Overseas) are pleased to officially announce the launch of Fe Daily for residents of Africa. The product contains CBL's Proferrin® brand Heme iron polypeptide and will be available for purchase in 2024.

"Anemia rates in Africa are staggering. Both companies have had the goal of helping residents of Africa for a while now, and we're thrilled to start helping those who need Proferrin and Fe Daily this year," says Colorado Biolabs CEO Adam Kashenberg.

Overseas Healthcare, a leading Indian Pharma Company, endeavors to make Proferrin® available across the African continent by the end of 2025 under their brand name Fe Daily. "We at Overseas want to extend the great benefits of our product Fe Daily to all those who suffer from Anemia in Asia and Africa," says Mr. D.P. Soni, MD, Overseas Healthcare.

CBL's Proferrin® brand HIP has demonstrated the ability to increase serum iron up to 23x greater than does a traditional iron salt on a milligram per milligram basis.[1] This allows for excellent iron supplementation using far less iron, leading to a stellar GI side effect profile. Additionally, HIP absorption does not require acidification via addition of Vitamin C. This fact is important because co-administration of Iron and Vitamin C have been associated with oxidative stress in the gastric mucosa, which can lead to ulceration.[2]

Proferrin® brand HIP is manufactured in the United States by Colorado Biolabs, Inc. and Proferrin® iron supplements were introduced into the U.S. market in 2001. Proferrin® is also available in the US, Canada, UAE, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

For more information about Proferrin® and Colorado Biolabs, Inc., visit http://www.proferrin.com. To learn more about Overseas Healthcare, please visit https://www.overseashealthcare.co.in.

1 – Seligman, P.A., et al, Nutrition Research, 2000. 20(9):1279-86.

2 – Fisher, A. EO and Naughton, D.P., Nutrition Journal 2004, 3:2

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518756/Colorado_Biolabs_Logo.jpg