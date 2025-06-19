Colonoscopy Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 3.36 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the colonoscopy devices market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer and key technological advancements.

The colonoscopy devices market analysis focuses on advancements such as robotic-assisted colonoscopy, virtual colonoscopy, and single-use colonoscopy devices that play a vital role in the market growth. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers of colonoscopes and visualization systems—with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities successfully.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The colonoscopy devices market value is expected to reach US$ 3.36 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.30 billion in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% during 2025–2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, the aging population, and technological advancements.

2. Increasing Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer:

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer globally and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths. As awareness of the disease grows, there is a stronger emphasis on early detection, which is critical for improving survival rates. Colonoscopy remains the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening, offering the ability to detect and remove precancerous polyps during the procedure.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommending regular colorectal cancer screenings, especially for individuals aged 45 and older—there has been a noticeable rise in demand for colonoscopy procedures. This demand is fueling the need for advanced colonoscopy devices that offer greater accuracy, efficiency, and patient comfort.

In developed and emerging markets, increased public health initiatives and screening programs are encouraging higher screening rates. Coupled with growing patient awareness and improved healthcare infrastructure, especially in aging populations more susceptible to colorectal cancer, the need for modern, reliable colonoscopy equipment is expanding. As a result, manufacturers are innovating to meet demand, driving sustained growth in the global colonoscopy devices market.

3. Technological Advancements:

Technological innovations are improving diagnostic precision, procedural effectiveness, and patient comfort. High-definition (HD) imaging, narrow-band imaging (NBI), and 3D visualization technologies have enhanced the detection of small and flat lesions, resulting in earlier and more precise diagnoses of colorectal diseases such as cancer and polyps.

Artificial intelligence (AI) based software, such as computer-aided detection (CADe), assists clinicians in detecting polyps during real-time procedures, reducing the chances of lesion miss and improving adenoma detection rates. FDA-approved AI software is being applied in clinical practice, a measure of the growing importance of AI software in endoscopic procedures.

Other technologies include the creation of robotic-assisted colonoscopies, wireless capsule endoscopy, and disposable colonoscopes, which speak to infection control and provide more patient-friendly, cost-saving options. They are especially beneficial in outpatient and remote practice.

Intelligent endoscopes with real-time data analytics and cloud connectivity are making procedures more efficient and documentation better. As medical practitioners look for better accuracy, safety, and patient-centric approaches, such technological advancements fuel the colonoscopy devices market growth.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the colonoscopy devices market is segmented into colonoscopes, visualization systems, and others. The colonoscope segment held the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of application, the colonoscopy devices market is categorized into colorectal cancer, lynch syndrome, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and others. The colorectal cancer segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the colonoscopy devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024.

The colonoscopy devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and South & Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: AMBU AS, Fujifilm, Endomed Systems GmbH, Olympus, Pentax, GI View, Boston Scientific Corporation, Steris PLC, and Avantis Medical Systems are among the major companies operating in the colonoscopy devices market.

Conclusion

The colonoscopy devices market is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer, new technologies, and rising focus on preventive care. AI-enhanced detection, high-definition visualization, and portable or disposable equipment are enhancing diagnostic sensitivity, procedural safety, and patient outcomes. With the rising aging population and public health interventions encouraging regular screening, there is a continuous demand for low-cost and effective colonoscopy equipment. In addition, greater healthcare access in developing markets facilitates market growth. With ongoing innovation and increasing awareness of colorectal disease, the demand for colonoscopy devices is surging.

