Colombian Government selects Vitalpass, Co-created by Auna Ideas and Built on Algorand Blockchain, as the Nation's Official Digital Vaccination Passport

- This blockchain-based certificate is free and secure, as it leverages a technological process highly reliable for user data accuracy and privacy.

- Vitalpass will record and certify the vaccination status of Colombian citizens and connect with other vaccination passports globally.

BOGOTA, Colombia, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalpass, the COVID-19 digital vaccination passport co-created by Auna Ideas Foundation and Koibanx and developed leveraging Algorand's blockchain, has been chosen by the Colombian government as its official immunization certificate. Colombia is the first country in Latin America to adopt this technology, joining the ranks of others already doing this, including Singapore, Japan, South Korea and New York City .

This initiative has been made possible thanks to Auna's commitment to vaccination in Colombia and Peru, and through partnerships with local and national governments. A milestone in Colombia and Latin America, Vitalpass has been co-designed by the Innovation and HealthTech division of Auna Ideas as part of their commitment to provide comprehensive health solutions. This digital vaccination passport is free and cannot be falsified, since it creates a permanent and inalterable record on Algorand Blockchain, which is a public, decentralized network that was purpose-built for global applications that can scale to mass adoption.

Vitalpass was developed with the technological support of Koibanx, a LATAM company with more than 6 years of experience implementing blockchain-based asset tokenization and transactional solutions for the financial and government sectors.

"The use of blockchain technology makes this digital passport one of the safest and most reliable tools to guarantee the transparent process of vaccination in Colombia, because the information cannot be changed, erased or manipulated, thus ensuring the validity of the certificate against cases of forgery, double vaccination, or others," said Dr. Andrés Vásquez, Director of Biomedical Innovation and Health-Tech at Auna Ideas.

Auna Ideas Foundation has granted the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia free and perpetual rights to deploy VitalPass as the country's tool to certify its citizens' COVID-19 vaccination before any national or international agency. Similar agreements are expected to be signed with other governments in Latin America.

Vitalpass is part of the Commontrust Network, where multiple organizations worldwide joined efforts to give patients digital access to their health data using open, interoperable and verifiable standards. In addition, negotiations are underway to connect with GreenPass, the European Union's COVID-19 digital immunization certification system.

With this initiative, Auna, through the Auna Ideas Foundation, reaffirms its commitment to fight COVID-19 and to leverage innovation to transform the healthcare experience of an increasing number of families in Latin America.

Auna Ideas Foundation

Auna Ideas is an open platform for scientific research, innovation in Health-Tech, health training, and social development in our continent with the support of AUNA. Since 2008 Auna seeks to transform health care and wellness in Latin America. With a presence in Peru and Colombia with more than 7,500 collaborators, they offer comprehensive health care to members and patients at every moment of their lives. They have a network of clinics and wellness centers, transversal health services, insurance products; all of this, with the support of the most advanced medical and academic research and a first-class team.

ABOUT KOIBANX

Since 2015 Koibanx has helped banks and financial institutions integrate crypto into their banking cores while connecting financial products through Blockchain infrastructure. Payments, factoring, and the tokenization of a variety of financial assets can be executed more efficiently and securely on the Koibanx platform. The company seeks to connect the LATAM financial industry over a shared infrastructure for the benefit of all players. For more information, visit https://www.koibanx.com.

ABOUT ALGORAND

Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographerSilvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for defi, financial institutions and governments to smoothly transition into FutureFi. The technology of choice for more than 700 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

Algorand, Inc.

algorand@dittopr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229493/Algorand_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.algorand.com



SOURCE Algorand