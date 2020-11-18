Colombian Fertility Center Achieves Global Healthcare Accreditation

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InSer (Center of Human Fertility) https://www.inser.com.co/en/ in Medellín, Colombia has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation by the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program (http://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/) for its Medical Travel Services Program.

Founded in 1995, InSer is a leading fertility center in Latin America with four clinics located in the Colombian cities of Medellín, Bogotá, Cartagena and Pereira. InSer's Medellín clinic, which achieved GHA accreditation on November 12th, 2020, offers a number of specialized fertility treatments, including In Vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), egg donation and egg vitrification among others. InSer has helped thousands of couples from around the world to achieve their dream to conceive children and live happier, healthier lives.

According to Dr. Juan Giraldo, Director of InSer, "Providing good quality care for our patients with a strong human touch, is our philosophy. We have been committed to it for 25 years now. Nevertheless, in an attempt for continuous improvement and reinforcing impeccable services for our international patients, we decided to aim for accreditation on medical travel services provided by GHA. It has been a wonderful and extremely constructive experience. We found in GHA a group of bright, knowledgeable and experienced professionals, totally committed to performing a detailed analysis, not only of our actual condition but most importantly, of our potential to improve. I believe that all the effort and work to meet GHA´s standards will take us to another level, not only as a patient-oriented service, but as a regional player in the area of human reproduction."

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program was established with the goal of enhancing the patient experience for medical travelers across the entire Medical Travel Care Continuum. GHA standards, accredited by ISQua (through the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association), provide concrete and measurable value to patients by ensuring that the hospital or clinic has instituted processes that are customized to the medical travelers' unique needs and expectations and are consistently monitored for improvement. Additionally, GHA provides healthcare organizations with a unique opportunity to not only acquire skills and competencies designed to strengthen their medical travel services, but also impact business performance.

Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Healthcare Accreditation Program, stated, "InSer is the first healthcare provider to undergo GHA accreditation via a remote survey process that was initiated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual accreditation process was developed to facilitate seamless communication, observation, and data sharing to maximize surveyor-client interactions and ultimately provide organizations with a similar level of value as would be provided during an onsite survey. We congratulate InSer, one of the region's premier fertility centers, for achieving GHA Accreditation and for its commitment to supporting the needs of medical tourism patients."

Founded more than 20 years ago, InSer is the leading Fertility Center in Colombia, thanks to its four centers in Bogota, Medellin, Pereira and Cartagena and more than 11 specialists in the field of fertility treatment. To date, there have been more than 20,000 families assisted and more than 15,000 pregnancies, not only in Colombia but throughout the world. In addition, InSer is accredited by the Latin American Network of Reproduction Centers, which is the organization in charge of validating statistics and good practices. It is also certified by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities AAAASF in the United States and is a member of the Association of Colombian Human Reproduction Centers ACCERH.

Founded in 2016, the Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services is the only accrediting body focused solely on medical travel services. GHA's international standards and professional norms for medical travel were developed in consultation with leading global experts in the industry, including providers, insurers and employers committed to establish best practices in medical tourism and health tourism, which support healthcare providers in validating quality and patient experience, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for providers along the entire medical travel care continuum. GHA received ISQua's International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA) accreditation in 2019.

