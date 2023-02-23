Colombia Data Center Market Investment to Reach $705 Million in 2028; Colombia is likely to Add Around 628 thousand Sq ft of Data Center Space Between 2023 & 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Colombia data center market will grow at a CAGR of 8.17% from 2022-2028. Colombia expects to invest significantly in data center development between 2023 and 2028. An increase in cloud migration, deployment of 5G technology, procurement of renewable energy, increase in submarine cable connectivity will increase investment opportunities. Retail colocation dominates the Colombia data center market by generating over 90% of revenue, followed by wholesale colocation. Colombia is likely to add around 628 thousand square feet of data center space between 2023 and 2028. Most data centers will be built by global colocation operators having a presence in the country.

Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028

Colombia Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 705 Million (2028) Market Size (Area) 128 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 26 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 8.17 % Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Dynamics · Improved Digitalization through Submarine Cables · The Advent of Big Data & IoT Technologies Driving Data Center Investments Page Number 95 Key Leading Vendors IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and Pure Storage Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, Fluor Corporation, ZFB Group, and Quark Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Alfa Laval, Armstrong Ceiling Solutions, Assa Abloy, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Daikin Applied, Eaton, Flex, Generac Power Systems, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Stulz, Siemens, and Vertiv Data Center Investors: Equinix, GlobeNet, HostDime, IPXON Networks, and ODATA New Entrants: Ascenty, DHAmericas, and Scala Data Centers Customization Available If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3730

Market Insights

The ongoing digital transformation and adoption of technologies such as big data, IoT, AI & ML by organizations in the country are driving huge investments from local and global colocation operators in the Colombia data center market.

The capital Bogota hosts the maximum number of data centers in the country. The city has around 80% of Colombia's total existing data center capacity. The capital provides high-bandwidth capacity while great connectivity to the countries such as the U.S., making it a prominent location for data center investments.

The country has a presence of colocation providers of both local and global scales, such as ODATA, HostDime, GlobeNet, and Equinix, among others. In 2022, Colombia witnessed the entry of many new operators, including DHAmericas, Scala Data Centers, and Ascenty.

There is significant scope for 5G in Colombia. The increasing deployment of fiber optics is a prominent driver for implementing 5G services in the country. Currently, 5G is in the testing phase in the country, which will eventually drive edge data center deployments.

The regional operators are procuring renewable energy for their operations. For instance, Scala Data Centers signed a PPA with Enel Americas for delivering 1.6 GW of renewable power in its data centers across Colombia, Chile, & Peru.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Colombia colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Colombia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Colombia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Colombia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 19



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5



Coverage: 04+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Colombia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Colombia's market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Fluor Corporation

ZFB Group

Quark

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Armstrong Ceiling Solutions

Assa Abloy

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Daikin Applied

Eaton

Flex

Generac Power Systems

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Equinix

GlobeNet

HostDime

IPXON Networks

ODATA

New Entrants

Ascenty

DHAmericas

Scala Data Centers

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Colombia

Historical Market Scenario

19+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Bogota

o Other Cities

· List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Colombia

· Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the Colombia Market

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Colombia

Colocation Services Market in Colombia

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

· Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants

Chapter 8: Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence