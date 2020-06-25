Collision from Home: ACLU: 2015 Report Proved Minneapolis Police Department was 'Highly Racist'

- ACLU president Susan Herman says 2015 ACLU report on Minneapolis police, the force that killed George Floyd this May, proved department was 'highly racist'

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACLU president Susan Herman today said a 2015 report on the Minneapolis police proved the department was "highly racist" – five years before one of its members killed George Floyd this May. Herman made the remarks at the 30,000-attendee online conference Collision from Home, produced by the team behind Web Summit – the world's largest tech conference.

"In 2015 the ACLU did a report on the Minneapolis police department, which showed clearly that the Minneapolis police department was highly racist – they were arresting people over eight times as often for minor offences. And so the police department did adopt some minor reforms. They were doing bias training – and, hey, it didn't work. It's not enough," said Herman.

Herman articulated her vision for defunding the police, something she said is "misunderstood" and that "makes people nervous", adding, "The people who are afraid of defunding the police are the people who are fortunate enough to be in a position where the police make them feel safe. Not everyone feels safer when the police are around – some people feel more threatened."

Herman said defunding the police means reconsidering when we want police-based response to societal issues or whether different responses would be both more appropriate and effective.

"A quarter of the people who police end up arresting are people who have mental health issues and people who are acting strangely. So if we had real mental health services to deal with these people, or if we dealt with homelessness or drug addiction, in ways other than having the police have a major footprint all over the place. Number one we would be reducing the opportunities for the police to be effecting what I think almost inevitably is arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement."

"And number two we could use the money in better ways. The city of Los Angeles spends almost a third of its city budget on policing. They just agreed to reduce that by some, but the idea of defunding is maybe we could use that money in better ways that would actually keep us safer," said Herman.

Watch a clip from the interview here .

Susan Herman is president of the ACLU. She holds a chair as centennial professor of law at Brooklyn Law School, where she teaches constitutional law, criminal procedure, and a new seminar titled 'Covid-19 and the Constitution'.

