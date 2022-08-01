Collectibles and NFT Market Size Forecast to reach $1 Trillion by 2032: Research Update by Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revised data and insights have been published by Market Decipher in its latest version report, Collectibles Market and NFT Market Statistics Report, 2022 - 2032. New report slightly adjusts the research scope estimating collectibles market size at $402 billion in 2021 (actual value) and forecasting to reach $1 Trillion by 2032. Fastest growing sectors include Digital Art, Sports NFT, Trading Card. Collectibles evolve as a high ROI sector for investors. Great time for companies to invest in Indian NFT market.

Get Latest Version Report Updated in July 2022: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2660

"Market Decipher has completely revised the huge database on Collectibles Industry covering 200+ products. Latest insights and forecast have revealed new areas of profitability. Insights on the market also shed light on some market sectors otherwise considered grey. NFT, which was impacted recently, is expected to touch heights in 2022 and after. Due to the demand for non-fungible tokens generated by online investors and collectors, digital collectibles prices have risen. College Memorabilia gaining ground in physical as well as NFT leagues demand. Collectibles taking over home décor market "

Tezos India and BeFantastic welcomed visitors into the world of digital art through a Web3 experience

Tezos India, a major organisation in India marketing the Tezos blockchain community, and BeFantastic, a TechArt platform founded in Bangalore, have just partnered to bring the world of clean NFTs and digital art to the 2022 India Art Fair. Thousands of visitors were exposed to special digital art NFTs generated on the Tezos blockchain, which is renowned for its energy efficiency, at an exclusive stand during India's largest art show.

Download July 2022 Version Sample: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2660

Sports NFT: A tremendous opportunity, forecast to cross 3 Billion Revenue in 2022

Spots NFT is expected to get hugely circulated in 2022 through various online marketplaces as per ongoing trend. Limited edition video clips and player trading cards are two major items to be tokenized. A 60% of growth in sports NFT is expected by the end of this year. The demand has led to evolution of specialised sports NFT marketplaces. The demand is skyrocketing this year with companies emerging to reap the benefits. Sports leagues have played a vital role by engaging in contracts to launch new trading cards and NFTs of historical game moments in terms of video clips. Almost every major sports league has an exclusive trading card contract with manufacturers.

"NFT trading cards to overshadow the physical card business to a great extent. NFTs to reach almost half the collectibles industry revenue".

The world is becoming increasingly receptive to collectible toys, integration of physical and digital thrive in a technology-driven marketplace.

More and more collectible toys are being produced because of increasingly digitally connected markets. It is due in large part to the growth of streaming services and social media that allows toys to build hype with children faster than ever before. One of the key reasons collectibles are back in vogue is technology. In terms of collectibles, video games are growing dramatically, and they offer some lessons for traditional toys as well. They have promoted growth by creating rarity and goals.

Increasing internet access and the presence of digital content in the entertainment industry is the key reason for the growth of the global animation collectibles market. The sale of toy collectibles associated with movies and TV shows is anticipated to increase tremendously in near future through offline and online distribution channels. Further, rapid urbanization, the growth of the internet, and e-commerce are the major factors driving the animation collectibles market. Avengers, Star Wars, and other movie IPs drive a large portion of the market for Collectible Toys. Because of this, this market is not seasonal as traditional toys.

Download July 2022 Version Sample: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2660

UpperDeck and Fanatics: the two companies highly active in the strategic market

Upperdeck announced a new line of Call of Duty League™ esports trading cards. It also introduced a new line of Blizzard Entertainment Trading cards. Recently Upperdeck also released first-ever officially licensed trading card for All Elite Wrestling. Earlier in 2021 Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment trading card, memorabilia, and Collectibles Company, announced a brand-new addition to the company's ever-growing trading card and memorabilia portfolio through an exclusive, multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

University and College Sports Memorabilia/Cards/NFT is gaining popularity.

Nike Inc. and Fanatics Inc. have signed a long-term deal to design and manufacture collegiate sports apparel, sharing the rights to serve a number of major universities. Further, Fanatics Collectables and Topps have announced comprehensive agreements to produce collegiate football and basketball trading cards -- partnerships that include nearly 150 universities and, separately, more than 200 name, image and likeness deals with athletes.

"Fanatics looks to grow the Zerocool trading card brand which focuses on pop culture, art, and entertainment instead of traditional sports cards."

How Are NFTs Revolutionizing the Collectible Trading Card Industry?

Hassle-free authentication process: NFT removes the potential of passing a counterfeit asset off as genuine and shortens the time-consuming authentication procedure.

Increased variety and utility of trading cards: As the popularity of NFTs grows, a rising number of mainstream musicians, celebrities, and big sports organisations are entering the NFTs sector as a new means to reach new audiences. As a result, a wider range of trading card games and collectibles are available on NFT markets.

Minimizing the depreciation of value: Crashes, stains, and scratches are common with physical trading cards. NFT trading cards are impervious to regular wear and tear since they are digital and eliminates the possibility of damage, loss, and theft.

Recent Developments by Companies in 2022:

July 2022 , Square Enix partners with Enjin to launch Final Fantasy VII collectibles

, Square Enix partners with Enjin to launch Final Fantasy VII collectibles July 2022 , Reddit Launches Collectible Avatar NFT Marketplace

, Reddit Launches Collectible Avatar NFT Marketplace July 2022 , War and Son, a medals and military antiques shop based in Leominster, has relocated to a new shop in a Herefordshire town.

, War and Son, a medals and military antiques shop based in Leominster, has relocated to a new shop in a Herefordshire town. July 2022 , Upper Deck announced that it has signed elite skateboarding and surfing superstar Sky Brown to a multi-year memorabilia deal. Upper Deck has released an extensive memorabilia portfolio containing never-before-seen autographed images, unique designs, helmets, and skateboard decks.

, Upper Deck announced that it has signed elite skateboarding and surfing superstar to a multi-year memorabilia deal. Upper Deck has released an extensive memorabilia portfolio containing never-before-seen autographed images, unique designs, helmets, and skateboard decks. July 2022 , -Whatnot, the largest independent live shopping platform in the US, announces The Ripping Wax Case Break Pavilion for the National Sports Collectors Convention (NSCC) to host a 5500 sq ft space inside the Breakers Pavilion holding the largest open floor booth space at the event.

, -Whatnot, the largest independent live shopping platform in the US, announces The Ripping Wax Case Break Pavilion for the National Sports Collectors Convention (NSCC) to host a 5500 sq ft space inside the Breakers Pavilion holding the largest open floor booth space at the event. July 2022 , NextName is now offering fans the opportunity to purchase the "name, image, likeness" (NIL) of a team and individual player through the sale of their digital collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

, NextName is now offering fans the opportunity to purchase the "name, image, likeness" (NIL) of a team and individual player through the sale of their digital collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). July 2022 , Mattel will launch SpaceX vehicles as new Matchbox toys and collectibles. The first products under the partnership will be released in 2023 as part of Mattel's Matchbox line of die-cast cars.

, Mattel will launch SpaceX vehicles as new Matchbox toys and collectibles. The first products under the partnership will be released in 2023 as part of Mattel's Matchbox line of die-cast cars. July 2022 , Sony Licenses PlayStation-Based Toys And Collectibles To Spin Master.

, Sony Licenses PlayStation-Based Toys And Collectibles To Spin Master. July 2022 , Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation announced the closing of the acquisition of Think 3Fold, a distributor of toys and collectibles.

, Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation announced the closing of the acquisition of Think 3Fold, a distributor of toys and collectibles. June 2022 , Hasbro has teamed up with the NBA and NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) to launch a sports collectibles brand. Starting Lineup will feature fan-favorite basketball players as figurines. It will also launch an officially licensed Panini NBA trading card.

, Hasbro has teamed up with the NBA and NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) to launch a sports collectibles brand. Starting Lineup will feature fan-favorite basketball players as figurines. It will also launch an officially licensed Panini NBA trading card. July 2022 , a new Star Wars 1/6 scale figure has been revealed from Hot Toy. This new figure comes to us from the new hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the arrival of Darth Vader .

, a new Star Wars 1/6 scale figure has been revealed from Hot Toy. This new figure comes to us from the new hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the arrival of . July 2022 , Viacom18's NFT platform launches Roadies' digital collectibles. The Fully Faltoo NFT marketplace had earlier this year launched the first edition with 3,013 digital artworks, which the platform said were sold out within 36 hours of going live.

, Viacom18's NFT platform launches Roadies' digital collectibles. The Fully Faltoo NFT marketplace had earlier this year launched the first edition with 3,013 digital artworks, which the platform said were sold out within 36 hours of going live. July 2022 , Enjin, one of the largest ecosystems targeting non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has unveiled a strategic partnership with Square Enix. The partnership will support the launch of a digital collection containing Final Fantasy VII's 25th-anniversary cards and avatars on Efinity.

Customized Report can be procured on Request: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2660

Report Details:

Number of Pages: 350+ PDF

Number of Tables: 81

Number of Charts and Graphs: 106

Major Product Coverage (35 categories and 100 subcategories):

Coins Militaria Autograph NFT Diving Figurines Books Ephemera Horse Riding Statues Comics Classic Cars High End Stereos NFT Collectibles Music Collectibles Tobacco Collectibles Sailing Spare Parts Poster Porcelain & Glass Toys and Dolls Bobble Head Wall Art Vintage Fashion Film Prop Poster Action Figure Vinyl Records Nature Camera Pins & Buttons Shares Autographs Victorian Sports NFT

For Research on specific product or sub-category, send us your request through or official website.

Key Report Takeaways

2022 updates added to the research with latest data

Sports NFT identified as a booming market

Third party NFT marketplace and specialized marketplaces gaining ground

Market data (2020 & 2021) and forecast from 2022 to 2032 for 100+ products

Key investment pockets and risk analysis for each sector

Breakdown of NFT industry in all product types

Per product analysis for 30+ countries

Detailed trend analysis and market data for each 35 sectors and cross-sectional breakdown

Impact of online sales channel and specialized collectibles portals

Status of Art industry and penetration of NFT in media

Monetizing model for B2B product registrations on portals

Customized Report can be procured on Request: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2660

Other Growing Industries:

Automotive Display Market

Fantasy Sports Market

India Fantasy Sports Market

Automotive Hub Motor Market

Sports NFT Market

Sports Betting Market

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher (research wing of Decipher Market Insights) is a market research and consultancy firm involved in provision of market reports to organizations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Decipher Market Insights, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include Market Estimation, Forecast, Trend Analysis and Custom Research. We scrutinize the problems and aim to arrive at an optimal solution in tune with market dynamics.

Market Decipher offers quantified B2B/B2C industry research on 25,000 potential niche opportunities/threats which has revolutionized business and turnover of many companies for specific product segment as well as overall business. We are serving around 10,000+ clients worldwide that encompass global Fortune 1000 companies as well as renowned consulting firms.

Contact:

David Correa

Decipher Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

306, Zen Business Center,

Wakad, Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411057, Maharashtra

Website: www.marketdecipher.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854377/Market_Decipher_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Market Decipher