Collagen Market worth $7.4 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collagen Market valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2023, showcases a remarkable growth projection, anticipated to escalate to USD 7.4 billion by 2030, indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The global demand for collagen is escalating due to a convergence of factors spanning health and wellness trends, an aging population seeking remedies for age-related concerns, the beauty and cosmetics industry's reliance on collagen for anti-aging products, and the integration of collagen into functional foods and beverages to cater to nutritional needs. Additionally, the sports nutrition sector is embracing collagen for its potential benefits in joint health and recovery. In medical and healthcare applications, collagen's role in wound healing and tissue engineering further contributes to its increasing prominence. The pursuit of sustainability has also spurred interest in alternative, plant-based collagen sources. Ongoing research and development efforts continue to uncover new applications, ensuring that the demand for collagen remains robust across diverse industries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=220005202

Browse in-depth TOC on "Collagen Market"

339 – Tables

72 – Figures

337 – Pages

The marine segment in the collagen market is poised for remarkable growth with the highest CAGR in the upcoming forecast period.

The marine source of collagen has swiftly emerged as the frontrunner in the collagen market, experiencing unparalleled growth for several compelling reasons. Its sustainability, derived from fish by-products that minimize waste, aligns with the growing environmental consciousness among consumers. Renowned for its high bioavailability, marine collagen is easily absorbed by the body, making it an efficient choice for supplementation. Its versatility allows for diverse applications in dietary supplements, cosmetics, and medical products, catering to a broad spectrum of consumer needs.

With a rich composition of type I collagen, vital for skin, hair, and joint health, marine collagen stands out nutritionally. Notably allergen-free and compatible with various dietary preferences, it has garnered widespread appeal. The ongoing wave of research and development in the marine collagen industry ensures continuous innovation, contributing to its dynamic market presence. As global demand for collagen-based products surges, driven by health-conscious consumers seeking natural solutions, the marine source remains at the forefront of this thriving market.

The nutritional products segment within the collagen market emerged as a pivotal force in 2022, steering the market's momentum.

The escalating demand for collagen in nutritional products worldwide can be attributed to a confluence of factors. With a growing awareness of collagen's pivotal role in maintaining skin elasticity, joint health, and overall vitality, consumers are increasingly turning to collagen supplementation. This trend is particularly pronounced among the aging population seeking preventive measures against signs of aging, as collagen production naturally declines with age. Simultaneously, the fitness and wellness boom has propelled collagen into the spotlight, as athletes recognize its potential to support joint flexibility and aid in post-exercise recovery. This multifaceted appeal, combined with collagen's adaptability in various forms and its integration into skincare and beauty regimes, has fueled its surge in demand as a key ingredient in nutritional products.

As health-conscious lifestyles become ingrained globally, collagen's versatile presence in powders, capsules, and functional foods has made it a staple in daily dietary routines. The beauty industry's recognition of collagen's external benefits, coupled with advancements in food science and technology, has led to the creation of convenient and palatable collagen-infused products. Whether addressing joint health concerns, contributing to overall well-being, or enhancing external appearance, collagen's holistic wellness narrative aligns seamlessly with the preferences of contemporary consumers, further driving its rising prominence in the nutritional products market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=220005202

US is poised to maintain its dominant position within the North American collagen market throughout the forecast period.

The expansion of the pharmaceutical sector in the United States can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and advancements in drug delivery technology. Collagen finds extensive use in the medical and pharmaceutical domains, including applications in collagen biomaterial, wound care, pain management, combating bacterial pathogens, and addressing surgical adhesions. The increasing prevalence of conditions such as arthritis and obesity is expected to boost the demand for collagen and collagen proteins in the region, given collagen's effectiveness in treating rheumatoid arthritis and fragile bones. Additionally, various collagen proteins play diverse roles in dietary supplements and nutraceutical ingredients. In dentistry, collagen peptides serve as hemostatic agents, facilitating rapid blood coagulation in arterial bleeding, especially those extracted from fish and administered orally. The versatile properties of collagen, including elasticity and reparative capabilities, make it widely applicable in dentistry.

Simultaneously, the convenience food industry is experiencing rapid growth in the U.S., fueled by consumer preferences for convenient, diverse, safe, and nutritionally sound products. With a high obesity rate in the country—more than one-third of U.S. adults, according to the CDC—there is an opportunity for manufacturers to develop innovative products with lower calorie content and reduced fat to meet the demand for nutritional and fortified food and beverage items. Given collagen's high protein content and fat-free nature, coupled with its significant role in weight loss applications, the U.S. market presents promising prospects for collagen-based products.

The key players in the market include Darling Ingredients (US), Ashland (US), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Gelita AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin INC (Japan), Titan Biotech. (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=220005202

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Collagen Peptides Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine & Poultry), Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals), Form (Dry, Liquid) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Marine Collagen Market by Type (Type I, Type III), Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetic, Medical), Source (Skin, scales, and muscles, Bones & tendons), Animal and Region – Trends and Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/collagen-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/collagen.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg