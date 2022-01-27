Collagen Market worth $5.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Collagen Market by Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Native Collagen), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Application (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals), Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Collagen Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.4%, in terms of value. The growing application of collagen in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care products industry to fuel the demand for collagen proteins.

The nutritional products segment accounts for the largest market share in the collagen market

Based on application, the nutritional products segment is the largest segment in the overall collagen market. Collagen plays an important role in nutritional products, as it improves the performance of athletes by protecting their joints and connective tissues, aiding muscle restoration, muscular contraction, and weight management.

The bovine segment accounts for the largest market share in the collagen market

Based on source, the bovine segment is the largest segment in the overall collagen market. Bovine collagen is extracted from bovine species such as water buffalo, yak, bison, and cows. It is highly rich in type I and III collagen. This type of collagen benefits the nails, skin, tendons, eyes, hair, muscles, bones, and blood vessels.

The hydrolyzed collagen segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the collagen market during the forecast period

By product type, the meat collagen is segmented into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, and native collagen. Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, are hydrolyzed forms of collagen where the complex long chains of hydrolyzed amino acids are made into short chains of amino chains called peptides. These hydrolyzed collagen supplements are a great help in reducing arthritis pain and improve bone and joint health.

The liquid segment is projected to account for the second-largest share in the collagen market during the forecast period

By form, the collagen market is segmented into dry and liquid. Liquid segment accounted for the second-largest market share in the overall collagen market. The liquid form of collagen is increasingly being produced by cosmetic manufacturers, as they give better results.

The Europe region is the largest region in the collagen market in the forecast period

Europe is the largest region in the global collagen market in the forecast period. The presence of major collagen manufacturers such as GELITA AG (Germany) and Weishardt Group (France), further drives the market in the region.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as GELITA AG (Germany), NITTA GELATIN, INC. (US), Weishardt Group (France), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Nippi Collagen NA Inc. (Japan), Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam), Junca Gelatines S.L. (Spain), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Gelnex (Brazil), Vital Proteins LLC. (US).

