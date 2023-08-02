Collagen Market size worth $ 4.92 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.99% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Collagen Market Size By Source (Marine, Bovine, Swine, Poultry), By End User (Health Supplements, Healthcare, Cosmetics), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Collagen Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Collagen Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.92 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players, Competitive Landscape, and Market Outlook for the Collagen Market: Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets, expanding public knowledge of the health benefits of collagen, and collagen's numerous applications in the healthcare and cosmetics industries are all driving significant growth in the worldwide collagen market. A recent market research report provides valuable insights into the Collagen Market's key drivers, outlook, and the major players contributing to the industry's growth.

Introduction: Collagen, a naturally occurring amino acid and structural protein largely found in foods derived from animals, is essential for a number of physiological processes. However, the popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets has led to nutritional and amino acid shortages in a variety of demographic sectors. As a result, among vegans and vegetarians, there has been a noticeable rise in demand for collagen supplements, multivitamins, and protein supplements. Additionally, there is a lot of interest in goods that contain collagen as a result of the increased public understanding of collagen's health advantages.

Collagen Market Overview

The vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diets are becoming more and more popular in developed nations, which has revealed interesting growth opportunities for the collagen market. Numerous procedures involving collagen are used in the treatment of burn victims, anti-aging procedures, aesthetic surgeries, and older patients' joint and muscular problems. The growing collagen market has already benefited from such a wide range of applications. The market's growth has also been supported by the soaring demand for anti-aging products, including creams, and an increase in cosmetic procedures.

Collagen Market Key Drivers: Modern consumers' rising disposable income has led to more healthcare spending, which has aided in the broad use of collagen in the healthcare sector. In addition to its use in cosmetic products, collagen has been shown to be useful in a number of medicinal items, including membranes, artificial skin substitutes, Collagen sponges, and pallets for drug administration systems. As a result, the global collagen market's participants have tremendous room for expansion in the healthcare and cosmetics sectors. To satisfy consumer demands for natural and sustainable ingredients, several businesses are switching to natural compounds like collagen in their cosmetic goods.

Collagen Market Outlook: Due to the increased popularity of vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diets in developed nations, the collagen market has promising growth possibilities. Collagen's numerous uses in healthcare and cosmetics, together with the rising public awareness of its health advantages, are further propelling market expansion. The demand for products containing collagen is anticipated to increase steadily as customers continue to place a premium on natural components. Businesses in the collagen market should concentrate on creating cutting-edge, eco-friendly products that meet the changing demands of contemporary consumers if they want to take advantage of these prospects.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape: The collagen market has a competitive environment, with a number of well-known firms supporting its growth. Key players include Gelita AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatine, Inc. (US), Weishardt Group (France), Darling Ingredients (US), Nippi Inc. (Japan), Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam), Juncà Gelatines, S.L. (Spain), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Gelnex (Brazil), Vital Proteins (US), Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), RABJ Co., Ltd (Japan), Connoils (US), Nutra Food Ingredients (US), and Italgelatine S.P.A (Italy).

Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatine, Inc., and Weishardt Group are among the top companies, according to the market ranking study, and they possess sizable market shares in the worldwide collagen market. These important players have become leaders in their respective industries through ongoing innovation, clever alliances, and a dedication to producing high-quality goods.

Due to key market factors, rising consumer awareness, and the efforts of key industry players, the collagen market is expected to experience significant expansion in the near future. Businesses are recommended to implement essential development strategies as the market changes in order to maintain a competitive advantage and satisfy growing consumer needs.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Collagen Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Collagen Market into Source, End User, And Geography.

Collagen Market, by Source

Marine



Bovine



Swine



Poultry



Others

Collagen Market, by End User

Health Supplements



Healthcare



Cosmetics



Others

Collagen Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

