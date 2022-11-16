Collagen And Gelatin Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1,058 Million by 2028, Globally, at 9.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The ageing population is growing quickly, chronic illness prevalence is increasing, and government and private funding for regenerative medicine is expanding. These are the factor driving the Collagen And Gelatin Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Collagen And Gelatin Market" By Source (Collagen Sources, Gelatin Sources), By Application (Collagen, Gelatin), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Collagen And Gelatin Market size was valued at USD 520.02 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,058 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.30% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Collagen And Gelatin Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Collagen And Gelatin Market Overview

The most prevalent protein in the body is collagen, and gelatin is just cooked collagen. They consequently share a variety of traits and advantages. One of the primary components of bones, skin, hair, muscles, tendons, and ligaments is the protein known as collagen. Lysine, which is present in gelatin, contributes to bone strength. Additionally, it facilitates the body's absorption of calcium, which helps maintain bone density and reduce bone loss. To lower their risk of osteoporosis, which weakens or brittles bones, some people consume gelatin.

Most often, collagen is used as a simple-to-digest nutritional supplement. It can be blended into a smoothie, added to coffee or tea, or mixed into soups and sauces without affecting the consistency of the final product. Gelatin, on the other hand, is a white, brittle substance that is water soluble. It is a significant source of protein and has a high molecular weight. The gelling qualities of gelatin, which have several culinary uses and applications, are desired. For example, it can be used to thicken sauces and salads or to produce homemade jellies and candies.

The demand for collagen and gelatin will increase due to changing consumer choices and lifestyles, rising health and personal care awareness, and the fact that collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and that gelatin is a degraded form of collagen. The growth of the global collagen and gelatin market is also significantly fueled by the expanding demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Collagen and gelatin market interest will increase as government and private funding for the research of regenerative medicine increases.

Although it is anticipated that there will be lucrative prospects during the projection period due to the rise in investments in R&D activities to synthesize plant-based collagen and gelatin. Additionally, the global food processing industry's expansion and the rise in cases of general lifestyle diseases have caused a paradigm shift in consumers' food preferences. These consumers now favor nutraceutical and functional foods because they can help prevent age-related diseases, which will spur market growth over the forecast period. However, a number of problems, including worries about safety and a rise in the usage of substitutes, could impede the market's expansion.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Collagen Matrix Inc., Collagen Solutions PLC, Royal DSM, VorniaBiomaterials Ltd., Symatese, Nucollagen LLC., Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., and PB Gelatin.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Collagen And Gelatin Market On the basis of Source, Application, and Geography.

Collagen And Gelatin Market, By Source

Collagen Sources



Bovine



Porcine



Marine



Gelatin Sources



Bovine



Porcine



Others

Collagen And Gelatin Market, By Application

Collagen



Orthopedic





Wound Care





Cardiovascular





Others





Gelatin





Wound Care





Orthopedic





Cardiovascular





Others

Collagen And Gelatin Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

