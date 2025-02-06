Collaborative Robots Pioneer Automation Revolution, Market to Reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030

Cobots, via low ASPs and safety coupled with AI value-adds, will unlock new commercial applications for robotics

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative robots (cobots) are a versatile, cost effective, robot form factor that is demonstrating value across many industry verticals. According to a new report from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, revenue from cobots will increase from US$970 million in 2023 to US$7.2 billion by 2030, a CAGR of 28%. Safety, lower average selling prices, and accessibility will drive collaborative robot sales.

"Cobots are at the forefront of the robotics revolution. They have the potential to democratize automation and bring robots into new markets, working side-by-side with human workers to unlock economic growth," states George Chowdhury, Robotics Industry Analyst at ABI Research. "Cobots have a synergy with Artificial Intelligence (AI); The two technologies combined have been leveraged by enterprises to automate tasks which have, until now, been exclusively reserved for human workers. Moreover, the more affordable cost and safety of cobots create an opportunity for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to adopt robotics, unlocking major productivity advantages for broad sectors of the economy."

Cobots will play a large part in global reshoring initiatives. Geographically, cobot shipments will grow to 64,000 per year in North America by 2030, a CAGR of 29%. While China will become the main adopter in the APAC region, growing to 130,000 annual shipments at the end of the decade, with suppliers enjoying a CAGR of 41%. Within industrial manufacturing, the automotive segment will drive cobot uptake with shipments growing from 13,000 in 2023 to 115,000 by 2030. Growth in use cases including palletization and inspection will have a knock-on effect for attachment sales including cameras. 3D cameras, stereo cameras with the ability to judge object depth, will be attached to 59% of cobot deployments by 2030.

While traditional robotics OEMs have developed cobot product lines (including FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Omron, and Kawasaki), Universal Robots (UR), via its innovative partners, continues to control the highest market share. NVIDIA will also play a critical part in the further adoption of cobots. NVIDIA's GPUs coupled with software products, such as Isaac Manipulator, will deliver AI-augmented solutions to the robotics market, enabling new cobot use cases.

"Collaborative robots are the flagship form factor for democratization and automation expansion into new markets, notably via SMEs. Cobots have the capacity to revolutionize industries from medicine to agriculture by augmenting human workers with AI value adds," concludes Chowdhury.

