Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) Launches BioHarmony

New Data Offering Provides LIVE Feeds about Drugs from Diverse Sources (Pre-clinical, Clinical & Post-Clinical)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. (CDD), provider of the web-based drug discovery informatics platform CDD Vault, announces the launch of a new data offering named BioHarmony . BioHarmony provides semantically curated live feeds of drug data from diverse sources.

Often researchers may focus too narrowly on one aspect of a problem, however by culling data from pre-clinical, clinical, and post approval sources, researchers can now glean new insights from their models. BioHarmony combines up-to-the-date data connected to their respective underlying sources on the rapidly evolving semantic web. Having a centralized and standardized data format better informs models whether with public and/or private data streams.

Semantic data feeds on Top Revenue Generating Drugs as well as subsidized information on potential COVID-19 repurposed drugs are now available via online subscription in the BioHarmony Content Store. All data can be exported from the application at any time in both computer-readable (JSON) and human readable (CSV, XLSX) formats. The content is updated regularly and triple checked for accuracy. Requests for new feeds are available "On-Demand" for any individual drug or sets of drugs for comparison studies.

About Collaborative Drug Discovery

CDD's ( www.collaborativedrug.com ) goal is to advance science through better data management. It's flagship product, CDD Vault®, is a hosted informatics solution that allows researchers to organize data and experiments and securely collaborate in real time. CDD also offers the BioHarmony™ Drug Data Store, providing semantic data on preclinical, clinical, and post-approval developments. In addition, CDD has developed a FAIR assay annotation platform based on its proprietary technologies.

