Colehouse Group acquisition of Dragonfly set to transform tech-enabled consulting

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colehouse Group a leading UK-based financial services & government change & transformation consultancy has acquired tech-enabled services consultancy Dragonfly. This acquisition creates a dynamic portfolio of services integrating AI technology capabilities with consulting expertise. The collaboration will deliver powerful, end-to-end solutions that address growing demands for digital transformation, optimal project delivery, and growth.

This partnership addresses client demand to move away from the larger, broad-service providers to niche, specialised transformation and change consultants using cutting-edge AI technology to drive greater efficiencies in project delivery.

The acquisition will enable Colehouse to fuse AI technology with top-tier consulting talent to compete with traditional offshore models enabling more effective client integration, delivery optimisation and scalability.

Colehouse has delivered some of the most complex technology programmes in the UK from upgrading the UK's Critical National Payments Infrastructure to banking post-merger integrations.

Phil Tootell, CEO of Colehouse Group said: "I'm excited by what we can now deliver for our clients. They will benefit from a powerful fusion of innovative technology and consulting expertise, enabling them to deliver more, faster, at better value."

This move strengthens Colehouse's proficiency, combining its in-depth experience and knowledge in transformation-and-change management with Dragonfly's advanced AI-technological solutions, such as SaaS platform Neuro.

UK-focused Dragonfly is a highly trusted consulting firm with a track record of supporting the successful delivery of technology and testing across financial services, government, standards bodies, and healthcare. Dragonfly is the only firm in the UK authorised to provide AI-testing certification.

Stacey Howard, CEO of Dragonfly said: "Combining forces with Colehouse allows us to provide more holistic change and transformation, strengthening our value proposition for our clients. We look forward to joining the Colehouse team and continuing to grow together."

Colehouse Group

The Colehouse Group is one of the fastest-growing mid-tier change-management consultancies, specialising in effectively delivering complex change initiatives across all sectors. Its strength lies in the ability to relate and apply its wealth of experience to any project.

Dragonfly

Dragonfly is a UK-based consultancy with a track record of supporting the successful delivery of technology and testing across many sectors. Dragonfly's AI-driven platform Neuro provides complete visibility of an organisation's engineering and quality performance.

Kirsty Lyons

Email: kirsty.lyons@colehousegroup.com

Tel: +44 7525 931400

Dan O'Connor

Email: dan.oconnor@colehousegroup.com

Tel: +44 7525 751090

Website: https://colehousegroup.com

Website: https://www.wearedragonfly.co

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/colehouse-td