Cole Haan Files Registration Statement With SEC For Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan, Inc. ("Cole Haan") announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Cole Haan has applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CLHN".

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as co-lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are also acting as lead bookrunning managers. Jefferies, Baird, Cowen, Piper Sandler and Stifel are acting as bookrunning managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from:

BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or

28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014

10014 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com

11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by fax at (212) 902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. Cole Haan pioneered new categories of footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work-to-workout-to-weekend, building upon the Cole Haan brand's 90-year heritage by infusing its products with time-honored craftsmanship with modern innovation. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire these customers to live extraordinary lives.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Cole Haan's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Cole Haan's control. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Cole Haan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

