COLE HAAN CELEBRATES SPRING WITH INNOVATION THAT MOVES YOU

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Cole Haan channels the renewed energy of the season with its latest global campaign, Innovation That Moves You—a celebration of visionary design crafted for the rhythm of real life. At Cole Haan, innovation goes beyond integrated functionality; it's about technology and meticulous craft that effortlessly adapts to your day to evening, wherever it takes you. From your commute to a client meeting to a last-minute dinner, it's innovation that empowers you to move through life with comfort, confidence, and effortless style.

As one of America's most enduring footwear and accessories brands, Cole Haan has been synonymous with craftsmanship, design, and versatility since 1928. For nearly a century, the brand has revolutionized the industry with innovations that honor its rich heritage while evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers—empowering them in their every pursuit.

"Style backed by state-of-the-art comfort is always a priority at Cole Haan," says Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer of Cole Haan. "For Spring 2025, we've created elevated, beautiful products with a fresh sense of energy, rooted in Cole Haan DNA—designed for those who value versatility and modern elegance. The Spring 2025 campaign and collection features smart, stylish footwear, accessories, and outerwear that effortlessly support today's dynamic lifestyles. We look forward to seeing how our customers connect with these designs, where quality, craftsmanship, and innovation intersect."

Innovation That Moves You is the fifth creative collaboration brought to life with General Idea, a next-generation and award-winning creative agency. The campaign will run across digital and social platforms, connected TV, as well as out of home in the U.S. and select international markets.

In the Women's collection, Cole Haan introduces the Georgie Ballet Flat, designed to effortlessly transition from office to off-duty looks. Also debuting is the Graclyn Mary Jane Ballet Flat, featuring a classic buckle strap detail and a back pull tab for easy wear. Both styles are crafted with a rounded toe and a soft, glove-like upper, offering a blend of style and functionality. Designed with ultra-flexible outsoles to be bendable, foldable, and packable, these go-anywhere flats are engineered to mimic the foot's natural motion, reducing fatigue while delivering unmatched comfort and elegance. The Georgie Ballet Flat retails for $140, and the Graclyn Mary Jane Ballet Flat retails for $150.

Cole Haan's Women's Spring 2025 collection also introduces:

The "take you where you need to go sneaker," the GrandPrø Eleeana Runner , lends ease to each step with precision engineering, whether you're running errands or on your morning route. Later in the season, the GrandPrø Harbor Sneaker , inspired by archive pieces and distinguished by a meticulous, textured weave of suede and canvas, is a balance of refined and casual—perfect for everyday and all-day comfort.

, lends ease to each step with precision engineering, whether you're running errands or on your morning route. Later in the season, the , inspired by archive pieces and distinguished by a meticulous, textured weave of suede and canvas, is a balance of refined and casual—perfect for everyday and all-day comfort. The Marisol Footbed Sandal offers a perfect blend of cushion and support for warm-weather adventures. Complete with adjustable straps, a molded footbed, and a sumptuous leather upper, this lightweight slide is a reimagined take on a season-spanning classic.

offers a perfect blend of cushion and support for warm-weather adventures. Complete with adjustable straps, a molded footbed, and a sumptuous leather upper, this lightweight slide is a reimagined take on a season-spanning classic. In handbags, the Carolyn Foldover Tote is the ultimate multi-functional must-have. Designed with a braided top handle, a removable and adjustable crossbody leather strap and a chain strap, this versatile bag seamlessly transforms from a tote to a crossbody to a clutch—making it the perfect go-to, go-anywhere handbag for spring.

Leading the Men's collection is Cole Haan's latest: ØriginalGrand™ Energyweave Oxfords. Featuring a proprietary FlowerFlex™ sole with multi-directional flexibility and traction, the ØriginalGrand™ Energyweave Oxford is re-engineered with Cole Haan's new Energy Rebound Cushioning Compound to absorb shock and help propel you forward. Also included is Cole Haan's patented FlowerFoam™ cushioning system, made with a minimum of 25% dandelion rubber for sustainable comfort. The Energyweave Oxfords are available in Perforated Plain-toe and Wingtip styles as well as a variety of different colors and retailing for $170.

Cole Haan's Men's Spring 2025 collection also introduces:

Refined lifestyle sneakers, like the GrandPrø Luxe Wholecut Sneaker distinguished by premium wholecut leather upper and crafted dress details, featuring a durable, luxuriously cushioned FlowerFoam™ inner sole with a rubber outsole for all-day comfort and ease. Additionally, the new GrandPrø Millenia Sneaker combines the nostalgia of a 2000s performance runner with a modern twist. Lastly, the GrandPrø Luxe Slip-On is the easy on/off sneaker perfect the office or out-of-office travel.

distinguished by premium wholecut leather upper and crafted dress details, featuring a durable, luxuriously cushioned FlowerFoam™ inner sole with a rubber outsole for all-day comfort and ease. Additionally, the new combines the nostalgia of a 2000s performance runner with a modern twist. Lastly, the is the easy on/off sneaker perfect the office or out-of-office travel. New Dual Gender performance styles, including the ØriginalGrand™ Quadstar Monk Strap Running Sneakers and ØriginalGrand™ Quadstar Running Sneakers are ultra-lightweight with exceptional rebound for a responsive, comfortable run.

The Innovation That Moves You global campaign, along with Cole Haan's latest product offerings, is now live at www.ColeHaan.com and available in U.S. and select international retail stores worldwide. To find a Cole Haan store location, customers can find the extensive list of international distributors and websites on ColeHaan.com.

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand distributed in over 100 countries across the world serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

