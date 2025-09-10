Cold Chain Monitoring Market worth $15.04 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold chain monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 8.31 billion in 2025 to USD 15.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising consumption of fresh and processed foods, particularly dairy products, seafood, meat, and ready-to-eat food, is significantly reshaping the logistics landscape globally. As consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, nutritional value, and food safety, the need for temperature-controlled supply chains has intensified. This shift places strong emphasis on chilled and frozen logistics, which require precise monitoring to preserve freshness, maintain regulatory compliance, and prevent spoilage or contamination. Consequently, companies are investing in advanced cold chain monitoring solutions with integration of IoT sensors, real-time tracking, and predictive analytics to safeguard product integrity across transportation and storage networks. The result is a growing dependence on intelligent monitoring systems that not only enhance quality assurance but also optimize efficiency and reduce waste, reinforcing their strategic role in supporting the region's evolving food consumption patterns.

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 8.31 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 15.04 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By temperature type, logistics, application, offering, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Integration complexity and cybersecurity risks Key Market Opportunities AI-driven predictive analytics and emerging markets Key Market Drivers Rising demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and technological advancements

The chilled temperature type is projected to account for a significant share of the cold chain monitoring market in 2024.

Chilled temperature type holds the largest share in the cold chain monitoring market, driven by growing demand for perishable products such as dairy, meat, fruits, vegetables, and beverages requiring storage between 0°C and 10°C. Rising consumption of fresh and minimally processed foods, coupled with the expansion of retail, e-commerce groceries, and quick-service restaurants, has accelerated the need for efficient chilled logistics. Additionally, certain pharmaceutical products, including vaccines and biologics, depend on chilled storage. This strong demand highlights the critical role of chilled monitoring in ensuring safety, quality, and compliance across food and pharmaceutical supply chains.

The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The software segment of the cold chain monitoring market is expected to grow to the highest CAGR. This is driven by stricter regulations such as the US Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and the FDA's 21 CFR Part 11, which require digital traceability and compliance. Recent solutions like Overhaul's Cold Chain Quality platform and AI-enabled systems introduced by Lineage Logistics and Americold show how predictive analytics and real-time tracking are improving storage efficiency. As governments emphasize food and pharmaceutical safety, software is becoming a key driver of transparency, cost optimization, and risk reduction in the cold chain.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cold chain monitoring industry from 2025 to 2030. This high growth is driven by the rising demand for perishable food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, rapid urbanization, and increasing e-commerce penetration. Investments in modern cold storage, refrigerated transport, and last-mile delivery, along with government initiatives and heightened awareness of product safety, are fueling market expansion. The adoption of IoT-enabled sensors, cloud platforms, and AI-driven analytics is enhancing real-time monitoring, efficiency, and traceability. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading this growth, making the region the fastest-growing market with significant revenue opportunities.

Major companies operating in the cold chain monitoring companies include Carrier (US), Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Cryoport Inc. (US), ORBCOMM (US), Controlant hf. (Iceland), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Xylem (US), Digi International Inc. (US), AgroFresh (US), and Rotronic AG (Switzerland).

