Cold Chain Market to Hit $986.91 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold chain market is expected to reach USD 986.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The retail sector in emerging economies, such as India and China, is getting more organized and this trend is expected to augment the demand for cold storage over the forecast period. Government policies to deregulate the entry of foreign companies have increased the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sectors of such regions.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Low carbon design, environmental auditing, and construction of energy-efficient cold storage warehouses are anticipated to fuel the demand for cold storage.

Growing supermarket shopping culture and rising consumer preference toward private labels are the key factors for the expansion of food retail chains across the globe.

The cold packs segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.0%. The growth is attributed to the significant changes in the living standards and food consumption behavior of consumers.

The processed food application is anticipated to witness a high CAGR of 19.1% over the projected period.

The primary source markets for cold chain are the U.S., Canada , Germany , China , the U.K., India , France , Japan , and South Korea . The U.S. will be the primary source market for cold chain providers.

is becoming increasingly saturated, resulting in cold storage operators in the country seeking avenues to enhance international trade. Key players in the market include Americold Logistics LLC, Agro Merchant Group, Burris Logistics, Inc., Henningsen Cold Storage Company, Lineage Logistics, LLC, Nordic Logistics, Preferred Freezer, Wabash National, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Cryopak Industries Inc., Creopack, Cold Box Express, Inc., Intelsius, Nilkamal Limited, Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd., Sonoco ThermoSafe, Valor Industries, and va Q tec AG.

Cold Chain Market Growth & Trends

Organized retail stores use better refrigeration and improved storage technology than traditional stores. Thus, consumers are increasingly purchasing frozen foods from these retail stores. With the increased demand for chilled and frozen foods and the rapidly expanding organized retail sector, the demand for cold storage solutions is expected to grow over the projected period. Organized retail supports different outlet formats depending on spending power and proximity to major residential and consumption clusters.

The offline mode of organized retailing is categorized into convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets based on product range and surface coverage. On the other hand, the lack of power hook-ups for reefer trailers at transportation hubs and ports coupled with the lack of reliable power supply for cold warehouses further increases the operating costs.

However, this also offers opportunities for companies to develop unique solutions or leverage alternative energy sources that can overcome these issues in emerging markets. Furthermore, new transportation means, such as versatile refrigerated containers, are being developed to overcome the lack of adequate transportation facilities. These solutions can provide access to international markets and offer opportunities for farmers and small-scale businesses in these regions.

Cold Chain Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cold chain market on the basis of type, packaging, equipment, application, and region.

Cold Chain Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Storage

Warehouses



On-grid





Off-grid



Reefer Containers

Transportation





Road





Sea





Rail





Air

Monitoring Components

Hardware



Sensors





RFID Devices





Telematics





Networking Devices



Software



On-premise





Cloud-based

Cold Chain Market - Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Product

Crates



Dairy





Pharmaceuticals





Fishery





Horticulture



Insulated Containers & Boxes



Payload Size





Large (32 to 66 liters)







Medium (21 to 29 liters)







Small (10 to 17 liters)







X-small (3 to 8 liters)







Petite (0.9 to 2.7 liters)





Type





Cold Chain Bags/Vaccine Bags







Corrugated Boxes







Others





Cold Packs





Labels





Temperature-controlled Pallet Shippers



Materials



Insulating Materials





EPS







PUR







VIP







Cryogenic Tanks







Others (Insulating Pouches, Hard Cased Thermal Boxes, and Active Thermal Systems)





Refrigerants





Fluorocarbons







Inorganics









Ammonia







CO2







Hydrocarbons

Cold Chain Market Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Storage Equipment

On-grid



Walk-in Coolers





Walk-in Freezers





Ice-lined Refrigerators





Deep Freezers



Off-grid



Solar Chillers





Milk Coolers





Solar-powered Cold Boxes





Others (Solar Refrigerators and Products related to Solar Panels)



Transportation Equipment

Cold Chain Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Fruits & Vegetables

Fruit Pulp & Concentrates

Dairy Products

Milk



Butter



Cheese



Ice cream

Fish, Meat, and Seafood

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines



Blood Banking

Bakery & Confectionary

Others (Ready-to-Cook, Poultry)

Cold Chain Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Singapore



South Korea

South America

Brazil

Middle East

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel

Africa

South Africa



Nigeria



Egypt



Kenya

List of Key Players in Cold Chain Market

Agro Merchant Group (U.S.)

Nordic Logistics and Warehousing, LLC (U.S.)

Preferred Freezer Services, LLC (U.S.)

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Cryopack Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Creopack ( Canada )

) Cold Box Express, Inc. (U.S.)

