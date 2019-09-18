Cold Chain Logistics Market Anticipated to Garner $585,105.6 Million at A CAGR of 17.9% by 2026

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report outlines the potential of the Cold Chain Logistics Market and offers statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities, and forecast.

This report is a great source of information offering answers to all the questions faced by industry shareholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. It helps in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Besides this, the report presents Porter's five forces analysis which helps in demonstrating the potency of the buyers and supplier.

As per the report, the growing need for cold chain logistics in the pharmaceutical industry, and surge in number of refrigerated warehouses and processed food sector are the major factor fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, RFID technologies for cold chain applications and implementation of software are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for the cold chain logistics market players.

The global market is segmented based on end use industry and region. Based on end use industry, the report divides the market into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish & sea food, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report leading the global cold chain logistics sector are AmeriCold Logistics, LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Preferred Freezer Services, Congebec Logistics Inc., Burris Logistics Inc., Conestoga Cold Storage, Tippmann Group, and others. The research delivers the performance of each player functioning in the global market.

The report presents the overall market potential which helps in determining the profitable trends to allow stakeholders obtain a stronger foothold in the market. The report clearly indicates that the cold chain logistics industry has achieved extensive growth since 2018 with numerous noteworthy developments. This report is prepared based on a complete evaluation of the industry by professionals. To obtain more details of this report you can request for sample pages from the link provided below.

