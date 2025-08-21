Coinzilla Drives 28M+ Impressions and 16K Conversions for Wild.io

IAȘI, Romania, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinzilla, the leading crypto advertising network, helped Wild.io, a premium online casino, accelerate its growth and attract high-quality players.

The campaign combined premium ad placements on major crypto and blockchain sites with a performance-driven strategy to maximize conversions and reach an audience of crypto-savvy players.

With precise targeting, real-time optimization, and hands-on support, Coinzilla proved to be a trusted growth partner in taking Wild.io's visibility and player base to the next level.

Coinzilla's Growth Strategy for Wild.io

Wild.io partnered with Coinzilla to boost its market presence, grow its player base, and reach key global markets. To achieve this, Coinzilla deployed a multi-format campaign that included targeted display campaigns, native ads, pop-under formats, and in-app native ads.

Leveraging its premium publisher network, Coinzilla secured placements on high-profile platforms such as Blockchain.com, Dextools.io, and Etherscan.io, with Blockchain.com emerging as the top-performing source for registrations and deposits.

Additionally, Coinzilla's team provided end-to-end campaign management, from setup to optimization, ensuring budget efficiency and consistent performance gains.

The campaign achieved measurable, high-impact results by targeting the right audience, optimizing placements, and delivering engaging creatives.

Performance Highlights:

28M+ Impressions: Expanding visibility across top crypto and iGaming websites.

16K+ Conversions: Including 14,860 registrations and 1,140 deposits.

86,500+ Clicks: Driving significant traffic to Wild.io's platform.

0.31% Average CTR: Solid engagement for a highly competitive market.

"Coinzilla's ad placement and targeting strategy has significantly boosted our audience, traffic, and player retention. Their team's knowledge of the iGaming market and campaign management was spot on with our growth goals as we expand into new markets.

Looking forward to continuing the partnership with Coinzilla as we explore new opportunities." said Radu from Wild.io.

About Wild.io

Wild.io is a next-generation crypto casino offering many games, provably fair mechanics, and instant crypto payouts. It caters to global players seeking a secure, engaging, and blockchain-powered gambling experience.

About Coinzilla

Coinzilla is a leading crypto advertising network with nearly 10 years of experience. It connects brands to premium placements across 2,000+ websites. Advertisers benefit from targeted display campaigns, hands-on management, and detailed performance insights.

Moreover, the Coinzilla Marketplace also offers crypto PR services, distributing press releases and sponsored content to high-authority platforms.

Read the complete case study to learn about Coinzilla's strategy with Wild.io.

