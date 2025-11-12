CoinW's CrazyEarn: Transforming Idle Funds into Active Earnings

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinW, a leading global crypto asset trading platform, today announced the launch of the fifth phase of its flagship product, CrazyEarn. The new phase will go live on 13 November 2025 at 12 PM (UTC+0).

As CoinW's signature product, CrazyEarn delivers industry-leading yields while keeping lock-up periods extremely short. It aims to turn idle funds into earning assets, enabling investors to stay agile in increasingly volatile markets.

CrazyEarn 50% APY

Key Highlights of CrazyEarn

In today's crypto landscape, investors often face a trade-off between yield and liquidity. High-yield opportunities usually require long lock-ups and carry higher risks, while low-risk options tend to deliver limited returns.

CrazyEarn bridges this gap by offering predictable earnings without sacrificing liquidity. The latest phase features a 50% APY with extra BTC rewards and only a three-day lock-up. This model, combined with a flexible 1 to 10,000 USDT allocation, fundamentally improves the capital-efficiency problem, allowing investors to capture high yields without committing to long-term lock-ups.

Fast Sell-Outs Reflect Market Demand

The product's short-cycle model has already proven its appeal. Each of the previous four phases, with multi-million-dollar allocations, sold out almost instantly. The most recent round attracted over 1,000 participants and was fully subscribed in less than an hour.

"The core philosophy is to activate the time value of our users' idle assets," said Nassar Al Achkar, the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of CoinW. "We believe the best financial service is one that doesn't feel restrictive. With short cycles and regular Thursday launches, CrazyEarn ensures users always have funds ready for the next market opportunity."

The new phase is poised to follow the same pattern.

A Long-Term Commitment to User Value

CrazyEarn's success builds on the strength of the wider CoinW Earn ecosystem. Since 2020, the division has offered a diversified suite of products for comprehensive asset management to optimise both safety and returns.

Looking ahead, CoinW will continue to drive innovation while strengthening risk controls. By improving the user journey from trading to asset management, the platform aims to deliver a secure and efficient experience for global investors.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platforms, providing a one-stop intelligent trading experience for cryptocurrency users across multiple countries and regions. As of October 2025, the platform records a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion, ranks 4th globally in Coingecko's derivatives market, and has over 10 million registered users. CoinW is committed to empowering user wealth growth and driving blockchain innovation, continuously refining its product structure and launching independently operated product lines. Through sponsorships of major international sporting events, CoinW has also expanded its global brand presence. Beyond business growth, CoinW remains dedicated to corporate social responsibility, actively supporting public welfare initiatives such as donations to orphanages in Africa. Looking ahead, CoinW will continue to promote financial inclusion, lead the development of the crypto industry, and accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets.

Disclaimer: Digital asset transactions involve high risks, and users are solely responsible for their own financial decisions. Services may vary by jurisdiction and may not be available in all regions.

