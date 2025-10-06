CoinW Showcases "Crypto Marathon Spirit" at TOKEN2049 Singapore, Marking 8 Years of Ecosystem Innovation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shining brightly as a Platinum Sponsor for three consecutive years, CoinW, a leading global crypto asset trading platform , has taken center stage at TOKEN2049 Singapore.

With dynamic ecosystem showcases, insightful speech, and engaging events, CoinW has celebrated its eight-year business milestone and brought to life its "crypto marathon spirit" - a belief highlighting resilience, long-term growth and open collaboration at the world's largest crypto event.

Full-Stack Ecosystem Showcase: Eight Years of Robust Product Innovation

At TOKEN2049, CoinW' s signature purple branding stood out across the venue, from taxi stands to large theme posters, reflecting its strong industry presence.

Located at Level 5 Networking area, the "Crypto Marathoner" Lounge became a major attraction, showcasing CoinW's key products in spot, futures, and on-chain asset aggregation. The immersive setup also spotlighted ecosystem projects GemW and DeriW , both drawing strong attention from traders and builders.

GemW , launched less than two months ago, has quickly gained traction among alpha traders for its wallet-free, gas-token-free design. Meanwhile, DeriW , which went live in mid-August, is seeing rapid growth thanks to its zero-gas and ultra-low 0.01% fee model that's reshaping on-chain derivatives trading.

Adding to the ecosystem narrative, PropW, CoinW's proprietary trading platform, also marked its first anniversary with an independent booth. Having supported 3,000+ traders with over $88 million in allocated funds, the platform has earned strong recognition from professional trading institutions — a success that, according to Sonic Hoo, Head of PropW , "Reflects CoinW's ecosystem strategy where professionalism and innovation drive long-term value."

Meanwhile, CoinW's mascot also made its first offline appearance, featured in limited-edition merchandise and photo activations, sparking organic user engagement and making "Here for Crypto" a shared community theme.

Through immersive showcases and interactive experiences, CoinW demonstrated its combined product and ecosystem strength, reaffirming its commitment to long-term growth and a forward-looking vision for the future of trading.

Keynote: From Fragmented to Unified Trading

During the event, Nassar Al Achkar, CoinW 's Chief Strategy Officer, delivered a keynote titled "The Future of Trading: From Fragmented to Unified."

He emphasized that as exchanges move beyond single-function products, the next stage of competition will be about ecosystem integration and trust-building.

Nassar outlined CoinW's transition from a trading platform to a full-stack ecosystem, combining product innovation with open collaboration. The company, he said, will continue expanding into RWA, Layer 2, and on-chain trading, with a focus on security, transparency, and sustainability.

The Afterglow: Connection Beyond the Conference

Outside the main venue, CoinW hosted an exclusive rooftop event, "The Afterglow," at CÉ LA VI, Marina Bay Sands. Continuing the theme of the "Crypto Marathon Spirit," the gathering brought together nearly 300 guests, including ecosystem partners, investors, and media representatives, becoming one of the most notable VIP events during TOKEN2049.

The evening began with opening remarks from Nassar Al Achkar, who reflected on CoinW's eight-year journey and shared insights into the company's future ecosystem vision. The event featured live music, light shows, and an interactive "Crypto Marathon Challenge" where guests completed small missions to earn commemorative badges and exclusive merchandise — blending networking with a sense of fun and ceremony.

In a relaxed yet energetic atmosphere, attendees exchanged views on industry trends and future collaborations, embodying CoinW 's core brand spirit — "Here for Crypto." The event deepened CoinW 's connection with global Web3 leaders and marked a memorable highlight in its eighth-anniversary celebrations.

The Future Ahead: Embracing Steady Progress in the Crypto Marathon

At TOKEN2049 Singapore, CoinW reinforced its philosophy of "slow is steady," a mindset rooted in its Crypto Marathon Spirit. Over the past eight years, CoinW has evolved from a single-feature exchange into a full-stack trading ecosystem, serving over 15 million users and maintaining a daily trading volume of more than $5 billion.

Looking ahead, the company continues to prioritize security, user experience, and innovation, while expanding its infrastructure, compliance efforts, and global ecosystem partnerships.

Here for Crypto, Here for the Future — CoinW continues to run this long-distance race alongside every participant shaping the next chapter of the digital asset world.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms , serving a vast and diverse global user base. The platform offers intelligent trading services, with a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion and a consistent top 4 ranking in Coingecko's futures markets. With over 15 million registered users, CoinW is deeply committed to advancing wealth creation and blockchain innovation, continually enhancing its product ecosystem with innovations. Since 2022, CoinW has significantly expanded its global brand presence through international sports sponsorships, including a high-profile partnership with football legend Andrea Pirlo . In addition to its commercial growth, CoinW is actively engaged in corporate social responsibility — from donating supplies to orphanages in Africa to supporting animal welfare in Taiwan. Looking ahead, CoinW aims to promote financial inclusion on a global scale, continue leading the cryptocurrency sector, and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets worldwide. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the website , and follow CoinW's X Account , and Telegram Group .

