CoinW Announces 4 Block Sponsorship at Consensus Hong Kong 2025

13 Feb, 2025, 01:00 GMT
HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinW, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is set to make a bold statement at Consensus 2025 as an official 4 Block sponsor, showcasing its dedication to Web3 innovation and blockchain adoption. Attendees can visit booth #3811 to explore CoinW's latest developments and connect with industry experts.
Beyond the main event, CoinW is hosting an exclusive afterparty at The Henderson - Cloud 39. It will bring together industry pioneers and investors for a night of networking, music, and celebration. With a live DJ and a lineup of performers, the event will mark the official launch of two groundbreaking initiatives: DeriW and WConnect.
Transforming Decentralized Trading
Built on the DeriW Chain and powered by Arbitrum Orbit L3 and Rollup technology, DeriW is set to redefine perpetual trading with:
- Zero Gas Fees: Advanced Layer 3 technology enables ultra-fast, cost-efficient transactions.
- Self-Custodial Wallets: Empowering traders with full control over their funds.
- Dynamic Liquidity Pools: Real-time market adjustments for seamless, high-volume trading.
- Referral Rebates: A decentralized rewards system offering up to 50% in rebates.
With the capability to process 7,000 transactions per second, DeriW delivers a secure, scalable, and efficient trading experience.
A Global Hub for Blockchain Innovation
Next is WConnect, a premier online forum series designed to connect developers, traders, and blockchain communities through in-depth discussions, expert insights, and knowledge sharing.
- AI, RWA & DeFi Trends: Exploring the latest innovations shaping the industry.
- Pro Trading Strategies: Unlocking hidden opportunities and market insights.
- Layer 1 Ecosystems: Showcasing top blockchain projects and their impact.
- Project Development Challenges: Lessons from industry-leading builders.
- Web3 Growth Projections: Analyzing adoption trends and the future of blockchain technology.
WConnect events will be streamed globally on Twitter Spaces, YouTube, and CoinW's Spot Streaming channel, ensuring accessibility to a worldwide audience.
Join CoinW at Consensus Hong Kong 2025
As a 4 Block sponsor, CoinW is excited to participate in Consensus Hong Kong 2025, a leading event that unites global leaders in crypto, blockchain, and Web3. This elite annual gathering offers a unique opportunity to engage in pivotal conversations and shape the future of decentralized finance and digital assets.
About CoinW
Founded in 2017, CoinW is a globally trusted cryptocurrency exchange serving over 13 million users in 14 countries. With cutting-edge technology, advanced security, and a focus on empowering blockchain innovation, CoinW supports communities worldwide in realizing the transformative power of digital assets.
