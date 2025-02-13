CoinW Announces 4 Block Sponsorship at Consensus Hong Kong 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinW, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is set to make a bold statement at Consensus 2025 as an official 4 Block sponsor, showcasing its dedication to Web3 innovation and blockchain adoption. Attendees can visit booth #3811 to explore CoinW's latest developments and connect with industry experts.

Consensus Hong Kong 2025

Beyond the main event, CoinW is hosting an exclusive afterparty at The Henderson - Cloud 39. It will bring together industry pioneers and investors for a night of networking, music, and celebration. With a live DJ and a lineup of performers, the event will mark the official launch of two groundbreaking initiatives: DeriW and WConnect.

Transforming Decentralized Trading 

Built on the DeriW Chain and powered by Arbitrum Orbit L3 and Rollup technology, DeriW is set to redefine perpetual trading with:

  • Zero Gas Fees: Advanced Layer 3 technology enables ultra-fast, cost-efficient transactions.
  • Self-Custodial Wallets: Empowering traders with full control over their funds.
  • Dynamic Liquidity Pools: Real-time market adjustments for seamless, high-volume trading.
  • Referral Rebates: A decentralized rewards system offering up to 50% in rebates.

With the capability to process 7,000 transactions per second, DeriW delivers a secure, scalable, and efficient trading experience.

A Global Hub for Blockchain Innovation 

Next is WConnect, a premier online forum series designed to connect developers, traders, and blockchain communities through in-depth discussions, expert insights, and knowledge sharing. 

  • AI, RWA & DeFi Trends: Exploring the latest innovations shaping the industry.
  • Pro Trading Strategies: Unlocking hidden opportunities and market insights.
  • Layer 1 Ecosystems: Showcasing top blockchain projects and their impact.
  • Project Development Challenges: Lessons from industry-leading builders.
  • Web3 Growth Projections: Analyzing adoption trends and the future of blockchain technology.

WConnect events will be streamed globally on Twitter Spaces, YouTube, and CoinW's Spot Streaming channel, ensuring accessibility to a worldwide audience.

Join CoinW at Consensus Hong Kong 2025 

As a 4 Block sponsor, CoinW is excited to participate in Consensus Hong Kong 2025, a leading event that unites global leaders in crypto, blockchain, and Web3. This elite annual gathering offers a unique opportunity to engage in pivotal conversations and shape the future of decentralized finance and digital assets.

About CoinW 

Founded in 2017, CoinW is a globally trusted cryptocurrency exchange serving over 13 million users in 14 countries. With cutting-edge technology, advanced security, and a focus on empowering blockchain innovation, CoinW supports communities worldwide in realizing the transformative power of digital assets.

