HONG KONG, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized trading platforms are becoming more vital in the rapidly evolving DeFi ecosystem. In February 2025, CoinW, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of DeriW, its decentralized derivatives trading platform. Accompanying this is an innovative trade mining program. The launch underscores CoinW's commitment to blockchain innovation and provides on-chain users to participate with zero-cost and high returns.

CoinW and DeriW: Revolutionizing Decentralized Derivatives with Points Reward

DeriW has gas-free transactions, up to 80% annualized LP returns, and an industry-leading throughput of 80,000 transactions per second (TPS). It is backed by CoinW's seven years of operational expertise and represents a paradigm shift in derivatives trading infrastructure.

Ushering in a New Era of DeFi

DeriW pioneers gas-free decentralized derivatives trading using Rollup technology and a seamless Layer 3/Layer 2 architecture. It inherits Ethereum-level security with full on-chain transparency.

With its array of novel functionalities, DeriW distinguishes itself within the decentralized exchange (DEX) arena. It is further bolstered by the technical expertise and reputable brand that CoinW provides.

Recognizing the need for user-friendly decentralized platforms, CoinW's technology team spent years developing DeriW to provide a smooth, centralized exchange experience in a decentralized space.

Key differentiators:

Gas-Free, High-Throughput Trading: Eliminates gas fees while achieving 80,000 TPS and millisecond confirmation speeds, rivaling centralized exchanges through optimized on-chain mechanisms.

PendulumAMM for Optimal LP Returns: A proprietary automated market maker dynamically allocates liquidity, delivering up to 80% APR for LPs and enabling zero-slippage trading across hundreds of assets.

Secure, High-Leverage Platform: Offers up to 100x leverage trading with non-custodial wallets and audited smart contracts, ensuring institutional-grade security across diverse asset offerings.

EVM-Compatible Layer 3 Ecosystem with Cross-Chain Potential: Enables one-click token launches and smart contract deployment, with future cross-chain bridges promising seamless interoperability.

DeriW's innovative approach to trade mining goes beyond simply breaking DeFi technology barriers. It actively returns value to CoinW ecosystem participants.

The platform acts as a bridge connecting CoinW's centralized and decentralized services for users of all levels. It opens new pathways to increase wealth.

The integration system releases DeriW ecological potential

To celebrate the launch of DeriW, we are launching the Bonus Points campaign, which aims to distribute $6,600 DER points through user transactions, further incentivizing community engagement and contributing value back to the CoinW ecosystem. Aimed at the average user, the campaign is simple to understand and rewarding:

The activity is divided into two modules: ladder task and basic airdrop. After the user completes the corresponding task, it will be airdropped to the user's address after the main network is online:

1. Basic task Level 1: Users only need to connect the wallet or create Deriw wallet, receive test coins, and complete the first transaction ≥ 1000 USDT, to get 100 DER rewards;

2. Ladder task: Divided into three levels according to cumulative trading volume and holding days:

a. Level 2:500 DER tokens for trading volume ≥ 100,000U and holding position for 1 day;

b. Level 3: Trading volume ≥ 500,000U, holding position for 2 days, reward 1000 DER tokens;

c. Level 4:5000 DER tokens for trading volume ≥ 1 million U for 4 days.

Through the integration activities, DeriW organically combines user trading income, LP capital pool return and commission incentive to build a multi-win ecological closed loop. All of this can not be achieved without CoinW's technical and operational strength as an industry leader.

DeriW Rewards participants will not only enjoy the technical dividends of DeriW, but also be deeply integrated into CoinW's global layout and share the growth opportunities of the DeFi 2.0 era.

The Future of Decentralized Trading is Here

DeriW's launch not only signifies a technological advancement for CoinW in the field of decentralized trading. It also serves as a catalyst for on-chain ecosystem growth.

It delivers an unprecedented DEX experience and invigorates the CoinW ecosystem with its trade mining program. DeriW integrates zero-cost trading, high-speed performance, and an open ecosystem.

From users pursuing low-cost transactions to on-chain experts seeking to expand their income through generous rebate programs, or DeFi enthusiasts optimistic about the future, DeriW and CoinW open doors to a world of possibilities.

With the 2025 mainnet launch and $DER token listing imminent, DeriW is set to redefine decentralized derivatives markets. CoinW invites participants across the blockchain spectrum to join this new era of value creation as it bridges centralized and decentralized finance.

The future of decentralized trading is not coming – it has arrived.

