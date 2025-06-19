CoinW Accelerates Crypto Adoption in LATAM with Secure Trading and Strategic Partnerships Planning

HONG KONG, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinW, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million registered users, today announced its intensified focus on Latin America (LATAM). It is a region with multiple countries at the forefront of crypto adoption. As economic volatility and demand for financial alternatives surge across LATAM, CoinW is committed to providing an innovative trading platform that is secure and accessible.

LATAM's rising crypto adoption

Latin America's crypto market is booming. It is driven by the challenges of currency devaluation and inflation. This is further induced by limited access to traditional banking.

As of 2024, countries like Brazil, Venezuela, Mexico, and Argentina were among the top 20 countries in terms of crypto centralized and decentralized activity. It also has growth rates outpacing global averages. A recent report highlighted LATAM's remarkable 42.5% year-over-year increase in crypto usage. This is coupled with a rising preference for centralized exchanges that offer security and reliability.

A trusted crypto ally

CoinW is uniquely positioned to address these needs. The platform offers advanced trading options, including spot, futures, and ETFs. It has low fees and robust security protocols designed to protect user assets.

The platform's multilingual customer support and intuitive mobile interface ensure accessibility for users of all experience levels. Furthermore, CoinW is committed to transparency and regulatory compliance. It invests a lot of resources in building trust among users seeking a reliable trading environment.

Innovative features like copy trading and staking empower both novice and professional traders. It provides tools to navigate the crypto market effectively.

Strategic and targeted collaborations

To deepen its engagement in LATAM, CoinW plans to launch localized marketing campaigns. It will support educational initiatives and strategic partnerships with influential regional entities.

CoinW could potentially explore collaborations with popular sports leagues and cultural icons to leverage LATAM's passion for football and entertainment. The exchange already has successful partnerships in Asia, helping make crypto adoption more relatable and engaging.

Promoting stablecoins as a solution for remittances and savings is also within the realm of possibility. CoinW aims to address key regional needs and provide a safe haven from economic instability.

"CoinW is proud to expand in Latin America and support the region's digital financial growth," said Nassar Al Ackchar, Chief Strategy Officer. "We're committed to empowering LATAM users with the tools to thrive in the crypto economy."

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has become a leading global cryptocurrency asset trading platform with users in over 200 countries. It offers one-stop intelligent trading services, with a daily trading volume exceeding $20 billion and a top 4 ranking in CMC futures markets. With over 10 million registered users, CoinW is committed to driving wealth creation and blockchain innovation, continuously upgrading its product ecosystem with offerings like DeriW. Since 2022, CoinW has expanded its brand influence through international sports sponsorships and a partnership with football legend Andrea Pirlo. Committed to social responsibility, CoinW has donated supplies to orphanages in Africa and supported animal welfare initiatives in Taiwan. Looking ahead, CoinW aims to drive global financial inclusion, lead the cryptocurrency industry, and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the website, and follow CoinW's X Account, and Telegram Group.

