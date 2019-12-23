Coinstreet Partners announces two senior appointments - Samuel Reid as Group Chief Technology Officer and Pietro Doran as Senior Member of Advisory Board

As group CTO of Coinstreet, Samuel will be responsible for all aspects of the global technology organization, including infrastructure, business applications, security, product engineering and architecture. He will leverage his experience to transform Coinstreet into an engineering organization that implements a distributed ledger technology (DLT) architecture, and establish a software engineering culture based on agile project practices. Samuel is also co-founder and CEO of DFINI, a subsidiary of Coinstreet that specializes in providing technology solutions in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

"Coinstreet's vision is to build a decentralized and fully integrated platform, based on DLT, for the next generation of investment banks," said Samson (SAM) Lee, Founder & CEO of Coinstreet. "We are very excited for Samuel to come on board; his leadership skills and strong track record of successfully building large scale global distributed technology projects make him a great fit to lead the next phase of our technology transformation and advancement."

Samuel is a mathematician, inventor, and business executive, and currently also serves on the Signature Technology Consultation Committee of the Canadian Space Agency. Previously he was Chief Blockchain Engineer of the Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange, Qubic Architect and Head of Space of the IOTA Foundation, and CEO of Clean Crude Corporation. He has published papers in Geometry, Quantum Computing, and Chemistry, and speaks regularly at industry and academic conferences.

"Coinstreet is at a critical point in its technological evolution and it is my great pleasure to facilitate its continuing success into the future," said Samuel. "I'm excited about the opportunity to ensure Coinstreet is able to realize its vision and deliver core values to its business partners and clients."

The global real estate market is valued at $228 trillion USD. Coinstreet has appointed Pietro Doran as Senior Advisor with a special focus on the real estate sector. This collaboration will expedite Coinstreet 's strategy of tapping into the real estate tokenization business.

"Real estate tokenization is a great use case for STOs. The key to success is a true convergence between traditional domain expertise from the real estate industry, with best practices in tokenization and blockchain technology," said Samson Lee. "We believe our collaboration with Mr. Doran will result in a big leap with such a convergence."

Pietro Doran has over 30 years' Real Estate industry experience. He is concurrently CEO of Hancom Dreamtec and Managing Partner of First Rock Associates Asia. Previously Mr. Doran was a senior investment advisor at Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund, and President of Morgan Stanley Properties Korea. Mr. Doran served as a founding partner, Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer for the New Songdo City development (a $24 billion USD project), and Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Gale International Korea. He holds an MS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received a BS (Cum Laude) from the University of Massachusetts.

"The real estate industry over the past 20 years has become a vastly more complex and institutionally dominated global investment arena. This is the next logical step in the convergence of technology and real estate. The adoption of STOs within the real estate industry is an evolutionary transition rather than a disruptive event," said Pietro. "Coinstreet is fast establishing itself as not just a pioneer in this new field, but a market leader. I am very proud and honored to be a part of that vision."

According to a survey by the World Economic Forum, around 10% of global GDP will be tokenized and stored on the blockchain by 2027. Coinstreet serves clients with tokenization needs from the real estate, financial services, technology, biotech, healthcare, telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, hotel, hospitality, lifestyle, gaming, media and entertainment sectors. Coinstreet expects significant growth in the number of high-quality STO projects and the number of accredited investors, as adoption of this new corporate financing method gains popularity globally.

About Coinstreet Partners

Coinstreet Partners is a leading decentralized investment banking group and digital asset consultancy firm, enabling a business eco-system for the new era of digital economy. As a leading player in the blockchain and digital asset areas, Coinstreet Partners focuses on four business segments including Token Finance Consultancy ( http://bcdigital.io/ ), Digital Asset & Wealth Management, Digital Asset Tokenization & Trading ( http://www.stgx.io/ ), and Decentralized Finance & DLT Solutions ( http://dfini.com/ ). Coinstreet Partners is building a global STO business alliance network, THE STO LAB ( http://thestolab.com/ ), in collaboration with regulated market operators and licensed broker dealers from major financial markets worldwide. Please visit - http://coinstreet.partners .

About DFINI

DFINI is a technology solution provider focusing on the decentralized finance sector - developing decentralized finance solutions that allow established institutions to adopt distributed ledger technology, and providing open finance platforms that empower individuals around the world to engage with new and restructured financial systems.

Our solution portfolio includes Stablecoin-As-A-Service (SCaaS), the Decentralized Direct Sales Protocol (DDSP), the Digitized Securities Brokerage Protocol (DSBP), and the Digitized Securities Investment Protocol (DSIP). Please visit us at https://dfini.com/

