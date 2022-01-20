CoinsPaid celebrates the most successful year on record

TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment volume up 340%

CoinsPaid is one of the biggest crypto payment ecosystems, featuring a gateway, business and personal crypto wallets, an OTC desk, a SaaS solution, etc. The company is regulated in the EU and helps 800+ businesses accept cryptocurrency.

In 2021, CoinsPaid processed 5.5 billion euro's worth of crypto payments, up 340% from 2020. The number of transactions handled by the company surged by 170%, exceeding 1 million per month for the first time. A new B2C wallet was released for iOS and Android, as well as a unique recurrent crypto payment tool called Plug and Pay.

In 2022, CoinsPaid will start an expansion into Latin America. The provider has already registered a business entity in El Salvador, one of the crypto-friendliest jurisdictions on the globe.

CPD token: finally linking traditional businesses and DeFi

In 2021, the total value locked (TVL) of the DeFi industry surged from $25 billion to over $100 billion . Yet, businesses remain mostly excluded from the world of DeFi: some are worried about legality, while others simply don't know where to start.

CoinsPaid is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between traditional business and DeFi. Its burgeoning payment ecosystem includes a variety of DeFi instruments aimed at businesses and centers on a native utility token, CPD.

Merchants who stake CPD in their CoinsPaid dashboard get discounts of up to 50% on processing and currency fees. The discount is maximized when a merchant also uses CPD tokens to pay the fees. Staking is a simple tool that is ideal for introducing businesses to DeFi.

CoinsPaid is now working on a DeFi dashboard and a cross-chain management protocol. CoinsPaid clients will also be able to introduce CPD as a payment option on their site, together with the rest of 30+ cryptocurrencies supported by the gateway.

CPD was launched in September 2021 with an IDO that ran on three blockchains at the same time. The seed sale on the DAO Pad was 25x oversubscribed, and the DEX liquidity upon the TGE was the highest of any IDO project ($1.6 million).

Apart from staking for merchants, CoinsPaid has also launched two yield farming programs on Ethereum for liquidity providers who support CPD. A new farming campaign on BSC is planned for Q1 2022.

2022: the year of CPD token adoption

After the successful CPD launch, CoinsPaid obtained two legal opinions on the token (in Germany and Liechtenstein) and is now ready to move to the marketing stage.

The campaign will feature placements in the leading crypto media; advertising through platforms like Dextool, BSCscan, and Coinmarketcap; airdrops and contests; bounty campaigns, and more. CoinsPaid will also launch new partner and ambassador programs and even a crypto academy.

The campaign will cover such diverse regions as Latin America, Turkey, Vietnam, the CIS, Spain, etc. The objective is to increase the CPD audience to 150-200k subscribers by the end of the year.

CPD token will also be listed on a number of well-known crypto exchanges. Negotiations are ongoing with platforms like ByBit, Gate.io, Bittrex, and many others.

