CoinShares announces share buyback program

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, has resolved to repurchase shares on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period 3 January 2023, up to and including 3 April 2023 for total maximum amount of SEK25 million in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022.

The Board of Director's resolution to implement the share buyback program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and is implemented for purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buyback program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The share buyback program resolved by the Board of Directors is subject to the following terms:

Acquisitions may only be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation. Shall be conducted and structured in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for Issuers. Acquisitions shall commence no earlier than 3 January 2023 and shall end no later than 3 April 2023 . Acquisitions may only be effected at a price per share within the prevailing band of prices applying on Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time and in accordance with the restrictions relating to price in the Safe Harbour Regulation and set out in the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022 . The range of prices pertains to the range between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time. Acquisitions may only be effected in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares stated in the Safe Harbour Regulation. Shares may be repurchased for a total maximum amount of SEK25 million . The Company's holding of own shares may not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The total number of shares in CoinShares is at the date of this press release 68,213,821. At the time of this press release the Company holds 78,396 own shares.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

