Coinrise Upgrades Customer Support, Now Offers Live Onsite Chat Service

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As competition in the online cryptocurrency market grows, reputed brand Coinrise has announced that it has added a chat feature to its website and platforms. This measure, according to the company, is part of a wider upgrade to the support services granted to users. All clients, regardless of their budget, can enjoy this service which has already been implemented.

"We have been in the business for quite a while now, operating in many different regions around the globe," said Coinrise's spokesperson Don Lehman, "so we know how important it is for each client to have someone they can talk to about any issue that may arise. That's why we decided to take our support standard to a higher level, despite the fact that surveys we conducted already showed high satisfaction with the support we provide. This is part of our belief as a company; we will always go one step further to ensure our clients have every tool necessary to fulfill themselves."

As of today, support is granted on a 24/6 basis, and after this upgrade, traders will be able to converse with a support representative via phone, email, direct messaging service and chat. Aside from that, a call-back service is available via phone and via WhatsApp. Service is also granted in multiple languages, and more information regarding that can be found on Coinrise's website.

Combining technology with the human touch

Market conditions, especially those of the cryptocurrency market, require extra attention to volatility and quick decision-making. None of this is possible without proper support and guidance from experts in the field of finance and technology. For that reason, Coinrise is ever expanding its communication with its clients. This includes an enhanced blog with all of the relevant current events, personal account managers and analyst consultants, special trading courses and sessions, and more.

"We want our partner traders to be as ready for any occurrence that may happen as possible. We know we can't provide a trading environment that is 100% predictable, but I can assure them that we do all we can to get as close to that as possible. That's been a part of our strategy from day one, and that will keep being a part of our strategy for as long as we exist - that is a guarantee."

About Coinrise

Boasting over 15 years of financial experience in different banking and savings sectors, Coinrise has recently entered the cryptocurrency trade industry and is already considered a leading service provider. Today the company offers traders seven different account types, in order to suit different budgets, needs and goals. All users can use the company's proprietary Webtrader , including the built-in tools, and that platform can be accessed from the user's personal computer, mobile phone or tablet. All traders are recommended to read the news section on the website, in order to be well informed with what's going on in the markets.

