CoinGeek New York (Sheraton NY Times Square Oct 5-7 2021) gather speakers to talk about how blockchain's time has come: CoinGeek Conference NY - 'It's About Time'

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinGeek is returning to the world's financial capital to showcase the latest developments on the BSV Blockchain. The 8th CoinGeek Conference will welcome, in person and virtually, a diverse spread of speakers both in terms of area of expertise and geographically. BSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics; data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size, recently breaking all records by mining a 2GB block.

CoinGeek are pleased to announce the first tranche of impressive speakers who will join the live event in New York this Fall.

George Gilder, Best selling author, economist and a co-founder of Discovery Institute, Mr. Gilder is a Senior Fellow of the Center on Wealth, Poverty, and Morality, and also directs Discovery's Technology and Democracy Project.

Brian Choi, Managing Partner, The Food Institute. Brian Choi is Managing Partner and CEO of New Jersey-based news and market research company The Food Institute. Choi has spent his 18-year career in private equity, investment banking, consulting/advisory, and market research.

Daniel Cossi, President of the World Esports Consortium. Daniel Cossi is an entrepreneur and enthusiast of Esports, a creator of eSports legislation and regulations as well as the Chairman Esports City in Hainan Province. Cossi share his expertise on a panel discussing how blockchain enables new opportunities for eSports.

Roman Livson, CFA, Katalyst Securities. Roman Livson is a broker at leading independent brokerage firm, Katalyst Securities, who specialize in private equity investments to finance the future.

The conference will again be hosted by Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, the global industry organization which backs BSV Blockchain and Bitcoin SV and is one of the world's leading Bitcoin advocates.

