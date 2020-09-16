CoinGeek Live Presents: Cashless Casinos - How Bitcoin Technology Offers A Better & Safer Gaming Experience

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live from studios in both New York and London experts from the iGaming industry gather to talk about the way forward for the casinos across the world. The conference will, naturally, be virtual but it is far more than just 'Zoom-heads' on a black background. This panel will not only offer interaction and questions form delegates but also be broadcast live from The Manhattan Studio (NYC) and Kennington Studios (London) from 10:15am EST on Friday, October 2nd.

So who's taking up the challenge of looking into the crystal ball to help casinos get back to business in a cost effective, safe and more transparent way?:

Matthew Dickson, CEO & Co-Founder of BitBoss

Ed Andrewes, CEO of Resorts Digital Gaming, Atlantic City

Steven Crystal, CEO SCCG Management

Eric Bowers, Chief Systems Architect, Boyd Gaming

Immediately following that at 11am (EST), is a more general look at how blockchain technology can not only make iGaming more efficient but also more transparent to both the consumer and the operator. Taking on this topic are the COOs of Fun Fair Casino and Hero Gaming with Alex Shore the CTO of BitBoss and Hold Gaming's CEO Philip Runyan. CoinGeek Live is also delighted to welcome The Malta Gaming Authority's Chief Legal and Enforcement Officer, Carl Brincat, to keep proceedings in order.

To enjoy and interact at CoinGeek Live you must be registered to enjoy the live experience and should you wish to explore other topics being discussed during the 3-day conference the full agenda is now available.

Coingeek Live is sponsored by The Bayesian Group, Bitcoin Association, the Cozen O'Connor law firm, EHR Data, NB Domain, nChain, TAAL, Omniscape and more.

SOURCE CoinGeek