CoinEx Joins Paris Blockchain Week 2025 Strengthening Its Presence in Europe

HONG KONG, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, a global cryptocurrency exchange, is set to participate in Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) 2025, taking place from April 8 to April 10 in Paris, France. As one of the largest and most influential blockchain events in Europe, PBW attracts Web3 professionals, media, and crypto enthusiasts from across the region. This marks CoinEx's third consecutive appearance at the event, and this year, the exchange will be joining as a sponsor, further amplifying its brand presence and expanding its local network.

At PBW 2025, CoinEx will host engaging activities, including an interactive quiz and lucky draws, offering attendees the chance to win exclusive CoinEx merchandise. These activities aim to foster community engagement while showcasing the exchange's commitment to user-centric innovation and accessibility.

As a trading expert, since CoinEx inception in 2017, CoinEx has been dedicated to making crypto trading more accessible to users across the globe. Supporting 18+ languages and serving users in 200+ countries and regions, fostering a thriving community of crypto enthusiasts. With a team of experts from top financial and tech enterprises, CoinEx continuously pushes the boundaries of blockchain innovation to shape the future of Web3. Focusing the efforts on iterating and innovating across multiple product lines and bringing the best product experience to our users. Last year was a year of innovation:

Product Innovations: Launched Swap, CoinEx Staking, CoinEx Mining, PreToken Trading and Copy Trading meet the diverse trading needs.

Enhancement: Upgrades security systems, VIP-tier framework, and CET utility systems to create a superior trading environment.

Education and Empowerment: Introduced CoinEx Insight and CoinEx Academy, offering investment insights.

CoinEx's participation in PBW 2025 underscores its dedication to the European and French Web3 ecosystem. By deepening connections with local users and industry players, CoinEx remains committed to delivering professional and innovative crypto trading solutions to the region.

About CoinEx

CoinEx is home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.