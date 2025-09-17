Coil Coatings Market worth $5.51 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Coil Coatings Market by Type (Polyester, Fluropolymer, and Others), Application (Steel & Aluminum), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, and Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", coil coatings market is estimated to grow from USD 4.72 billion in 2025 to USD 5.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.12% between 2025 and 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Coil Coatings Market"

299 - Tables

58 - Figures

230 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=266690883

Coil coatings are experiencing high demand due to their crucial contribution to improved durability, corrosion resistance, and appearance, as well as meeting strict environmental and performance requirements across sectors. Such coatings are extensively applied across building & construction, appliances, automotive & transportation, and HVAC uses to deliver increased protection against weathering, abrasion, and chemical exposure. Moreover, to ensure the preservation of product life and reduce maintenance costs, coil coatings have a positive effect on performance and improve energy efficiency in end-use applications. Further, increased awareness of sustainability concerns, regulatory mandates for environmentally friendly solutions, and the increased use of lightweight materials in innovative product designs are driving the adoption of next-generation coil coating technologies. In response, manufacturers increasingly are emphasizing low-VOC, chromate-free, and environmentally responsible formulations, setting the coil coatings market for long-term growth.

Polyester is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global coil coatings market during the forecast period

The polyester segment is forecast to achieve the highest growth rate in the global coil coatings market due to its cost-saving, durability, and versatility to suit a wide range of end-use industries, such as construction, appliances, and automobiles. Its balance between performance and price makes it the favored option for high-volume usage, and thus it is the market's prime growth driver in the forecast period. Increased energy-efficient building demand and greater use of resin in consumer products further support its uptake, while ongoing improvements in resin formulations are improving weather resistance and color retention, and thus widening its scope of application.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=266690883

Aluminum was the second-largest application of the global coil coatings market, in terms of value, in 2024

Aluminum was the second-largest application segment in the global market for coil coatings in 2024, backed by its extensive application in building facades, roofing, transportation, and consumer products. Its lighter weight, corrosion resistance, and capability to provide premium aesthetics position it as a viable substitute for coated steel, fueling consistent demand in both the construction and industrial markets. Increasing investments in infrastructure, rising uptake in green building solutions, and mounting demand for high-performance, durable finishes are also driving the segment's growth.

Europe was the third-largest region in the global coil coatings market in terms of value in 2024

Europe accounted for the third-largest share in the coil coatings market, in terms of value, in 2024. This dominance is fueled by its well-established construction, automotive, appliance, and other sectors. The demand for high-performance and environmentally friendly coatings, along with stringent environmental laws and energy-efficiency mandates, remains instrumental in driving the market forward. Moreover, increased investment in infrastructure updates and the region's emphasis on environmentally friendly, low-VOC formulations also solidify Europe's presence in the international market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=266690883

Key Players



The key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Beckers Group (Germany), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), KCC Corporation (South Korea), JSW Paints (India), and Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) and others.

Get access to the latest updates on Coil Coatings Companies and Coil Coatings Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Battery Coating Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Architectural Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Industrial Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Flow Meters Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Masterbatch Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg