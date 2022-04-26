Cohen & Steers SICAV European Real Estate Securities Fund Receives Refinitiv Lipper 10-Year Performance Award

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), announced today that the Cohen & Steers SICAV European Real Estate Securities Fund ("the Fund"), has received a 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for the real estate category in France and Switzerland. The Fund was recognized for its strong risk-adjusted performance for the 10-year period ending December 31, 2021. This is the fourth consecutive year that the fund has won the Lipper award.

Rogier Quirijns, Head of Europe Real Estate and Senior Portfolio Manager, said:

We are honored to again be recognized by Lipper for the Fund's continued strong performance providing attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors, an achievement that is a result of the dedication and effort of our entire team in delivering investment excellence. We believe European real estate securities are poised to play a potentially meaningful role in defending against inflation while offering investors solid relative yield and total return potential.

The Fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by investing in REITs and other publicly traded real estate companies domiciled in Europe and the U.K. that Cohen & Steers believe offer attractive valuations and growth prospects. By investing across European markets, the Fund seeks to capitalize on variations in country-specific economic and property sector cycles and the diversity of business models. In our view, these markets offer attractive opportunities for well-resourced, disciplined, active managers to deliver consistent excess returns.

While past performance does not predict future returns, the Fund has historically outperformed its benchmark and U.K. direct property funds:

Net Performance in Euros through December 31, 2021

1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return 10-Year Return Cohen & Steers SICAV European Real Estate Securities Fund – Class A 24.06% 16.81% 13.24% 14.64% Fund Benchmark(1) 18.84% 11.12% 7.14% 10.75% UK Direct Fund Property Median(2) 12.93% 5.04% 3.77% 4.03%

The real estate category in France and Switzerland for the 10-year period includes 29 and 19 funds, respectively.

About Lipper Fund Awards. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

About Cohen & Steers SICAV Europe Real Estate Securities Fund. The Fund is a sub-fund of Cohen & Steers SICAV, a Luxembourg-domiciled undertaking for collective investment in transferrable securities (UCITS). Shares of the Fund are only offered pursuant to the current prospectus and the sales of shares of the fund may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. In particular, shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States or to U.S. persons, as more fully described in the Fund's prospectus. See prospectus for additional information including important risk considerations, including potential loss of capital, and details about fees and expenses. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

(1) Prior to 2/28/2005, the benchmark was the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Real Estate Index. Thereafter, the benchmark was the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Real Estate Index (Net) through 9/30/20. Thereafter, it is the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe UCITS Capped Net Tax Index.

(2) Represents the median value of the trailing performance as of 12/31/2021 for all funds within the EAA Fund Direct UK Property Morningstar Category. Direct UK funds have the legal status of an investment fund, and directly invest in and/or manage real estate (i.e., they directly own or manage "bricks and mortar" property). At least 50% of the total assets are invested directly in real estate properties in the UK.

This material should not be relied upon as investment advice, does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell a security or other investment and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation or offer. We consider the information in this communication to be accurate, but we do not represent that it is complete or should be relied upon as the sole source of suitability for investment.

Past performance does not predict future returns. If the currency in which the past performance is displayed differs from the currency of the country in which an investor resides, then the investor should be aware that due to the exchange rate fluctuations the performance shown may be higher or lower if converted into the investor's local currency. Risks involved with investment, including potential loss of capital, are substantial and should be carefully considered. The Fund is actively managed. The composition of the Fund is not constrained by the composition of the benchmark



Cohen & Steers Ireland Limited is the management company of Cohen & Steers SICAV (the "Management Company") and is authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (No.C188319). The Management Company has appointed Cohen & Steers UK Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN458459), as the distributor for the shares of the Fund. Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. is a US registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to corporate retirement, public and union retirement plans, endowments, foundations and mutual funds. Cohen & Steers Asia Limited is authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (ALZ367). Cohen & Steers Japan Limited is a registered financial instruments operator (investment advisory and agency business and discretionary investment management business with the Financial Services Agency of Japan and the Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 3157) and is a member of the Japan Investment Advisers Association.

For investors in Switzerland: The state of the origin of the fund is Luxembourg. In Switzerland, the representative is ACOLIN Fund Services AG, Leutschenbachstrasse 50, CH-8050 Zurich, whilst the paying agent is Helvetische Bank AG, Seefeldstrasse 215, CH-8008, Zurich. The prospectus, the basic information sheet or the Key Investor Information Documents, the articles of association as well as the annual and semi-annual reports may be obtained free of charge from the representative. In respect of the units offered in or from Switzerland, the place of performance and jurisdiction is at the registered office of the representative. This document provides the investors with key investor information. It is not marketing material.

This communication is not contractually binding or legislatively required. This communication is not sufficient to make an investment decision. For more information regarding the Cohen & Steers SICAV please visit our website located here (https://www.cohenandsteers.com/), where you can obtain a copy of the most recent prospectus (https://www.cohenandsteers.com/funds/literature/non-us-funds) and KIID documents. Investors and potential investors can obtain a summary in English of investor rights, and information on access to collective redress mechanisms if available, in the prospectus. The manager may determine to terminate any arrangements made for marketing the shares in one or more jurisdictions in accordance with the UCITS Directive, as may be amended from time to time.

