Cohen & Steers Named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments, the international newspaper of money management. The 2020 award was part of P&I's ninth-annual survey and recognition program, which seeks to identify the best employers in the money management industry.

Robert Steers, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We believe our culture of excellence and inclusion creates the best environment for employees to make better decisions and achieve outstanding results for our clients. We are honored to receive this distinction from Pensions & Investments, especially in a year in which collaboration has been essential to succeeding in a remote-working environment. We are proud of the dedication and passion of our employees which have helped make Cohen & Steers a best place to work."

Michele Nolty, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Human Resources, said:

"Fostering an environment that allows everyone to contribute at their full potential allows us to attract and retain our talent and is critical to our organization and its ability to innovate. All employees are encouraged to voice their opinions and ideas. The global challenges of 2020 brought the best out in Cohen & Steers – innovating new ways to stay connected and deliver the same level of excellence that clients expect and deserve."

Pensions & Investments worked with Best Companies Group to collect and analyze survey data to identify companies that stood out for their efforts to create a culture that supports employees and brings out their best. To be named to Pensions & Investments' Best Places list, all firms met Best Companies' high threshold for inclusion and were evaluated against others of similar size. To participate, companies had to have at least 20 employees in the U.S., at least $100 million of discretionary assets under management or advisement, and be in business for at least one year. An anonymous employee survey, which evaluated employee engagement and satisfaction, accounted for 75% of a firm's score; an employer survey, which evaluated workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics, made up 25%.

About Pensions & Investments. Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 48-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

