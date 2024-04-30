Cohen & Steers SICAV European Real Estate Securities Fund Receives LSEG Lipper Fund Award

LONDON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that the Cohen & Steers SICAV European Real Estate Securities Fund (the "Fund") has received a 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award for the Fund's strong risk-adjusted performance for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods ending December 31, 2023.

The Cohen & Steers SICAV European Real Estate Securities Fund was recognized for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods in France and Germany. The Fund was also recognized for the 3- and 10-year periods in Austria and Europe, for the 3-year period in the Nordics and the 10-year period in Switzerland. This is the sixth consecutive year Lipper has recognized the Cohen & Steers SICAV European Real Estate Securities Fund.

Rogier Quirijns, Head of European Real Estate, said:

"We are honored to be recognized by the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for our European listed real estate performance. We believe European real estate securities continue to trade at attractive valuations following their trough in October 2023 and that pullbacks in the market can present attractive entry points. As a result, we have observed investors allocating away from direct real estate to European listed real estate."

In 2023, the Fund received a Lipper Fund Award in the Equity Sector Real Estate European category for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods in Austria, Europe, France and the Netherlands. It was also recognized for the 10-year period in Switzerland. In 2024, the European Real Estate category included the following numbers of funds:







Trailing Period

Awarded Number of funds

in each trailing

period category Fund Category Country 3 5 10 3 5 10 Cohen &

SteersSICAV

European Real

Estate

Securities

Fund Equity

Sector Real

Estate

Europe Austria ✔

✔ 14

14 Europe ✔

✔ 15

14 France ✔ ✔ ✔ 32 31 28 Germany ✔ ✔ ✔ 15 15 14 The Nordics ✔



16



Switzerland



✔



19

This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the prospectus of the Cohen & Steers SICAV and to the KIID before making any final investment decisions.

About Lipper Fund Awards. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

About Cohen & Steers SICAV Funds. The Funds are sub-funds of Cohen & Steers SICAV, a Luxembourg-domiciled undertaking for collective investment in transferrable securities (UCITS). Shares of the Funds are only offered pursuant to the current prospectus and the sales of shares of the Funds may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. In particular, shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States or to U.S. persons, as more fully described in the Funds' prospectus. Please see the prospectus for additional information including important risk considerations, potential loss of capital, and details about fees and expenses. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

This material should not be relied upon as investment advice, does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell a security or other investment and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation or offer. We consider the information in this communication to be accurate, but we do not represent that it is complete or should be relied upon as the sole source of suitability for investment.

Past performance does not predict future returns. If the currency in which the past performance is displayed differs from the currency of the country in which an investor resides, then the investor should be aware that due to the exchange rate fluctuations the performance shown may be higher or lower if converted into the investor's local currency. Risks involved with investment, including potential loss of capital, are substantial and should be carefully considered. The Fund is actively managed. The composition of the Fund is not constrained by the composition of the benchmark.

Cohen & Steers Ireland Limited is the management company of Cohen & Steers SICAV (the "Management Company") and is authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (No.C188319). The Management Company has appointed Cohen & Steers UK Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN458459), as the distributor for the shares of the Fund. Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. is a US registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to corporate retirement, public and union retirement plans, endowments, foundations and mutual funds. Cohen & Steers Asia Limited is authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (ALZ367). Cohen & Steers Japan Limited is a registered financial instruments operator (investment advisory and agency business and discretionary investment management business with the Financial Services Agency of Japan and the Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 3157) and is a member of the Japan Investment Advisers Association. Cohen & Steers Singapore Private Limited is a private company limited by shares in the Republic of Singapore.

For investors in Switzerland: The state of the origin of the fund is Luxembourg. In Switzerland, the representative is ACOLIN Fund Services AG, Leutschenbachstrasse 50, CH-8050 Zurich, whilst the paying agent is Helvetische Bank AG, Seefeldstrasse 215, CH-8008, Zurich. The prospectus, the basic information sheet or the Key Investor Information Documents, the articles of association as well as the annual and semi-annual reports may be obtained free of charge from the representative. In respect of the units offered in or from Switzerland, the place of performance and jurisdiction is at the registered office of the representative. This document provides the investors with key investor information. It is not marketing material.

This communication is not contractually binding or legislatively required. This communication is not sufficient to make an investment decision. For more information regarding the Cohen & Steers SICAV please visit our website located here (https://www.cohenandsteers.com/), where you can obtain a copy of the most recent prospectus (https://www.cohenandsteers.com/SICAV-Literature) and KIID documents. Investors and potential investors can obtain a summary in English of investor rights, and information on access to collective redress mechanisms if available, in the prospectus. The manager may determine to terminate any arrangements made for marketing the shares in one or more jurisdictions in accordance with the UCITS Directive, as may be amended from time to time.

