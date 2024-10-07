CogX Unveils Innovative Knowledge Networking Platform, Proxxi AI, at the CogX Leadership Summit

New platform uses pioneering "Expert-in-the-Loop" model that matches questions from users with the best specialists to answer them – all assisted by state-of-the-art AI

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CogX Group Ltd, the tech community and online platforms group, which brings together the sector's leaders and innovators from across the world, will showcase today its new knowledge networking platform, Proxxi AI, an "expert-in-the-loop" model that connects users and specialists to provide bespoke answers to their questions, assisted by state-of-the art AI.

Proxxi AI will be unveiled later at CogX's London Leadership Summit at the historic Royal Albert Hall. Proxxi AI understands user questions, identifies the best available experts, assists them with answers based on their own trained "proxxi", and features a broad range of subjects to deliver the best of AI, but with human oversight.

The live stream of the Summit will be available on YouTube from 10 am here.

Proxxi AI aims to play a leading role within a global knowledge management marketplace projected to grow beyond $1 trillion by 2026 (MarketsandMarkets), with organisations seeking faster, reliable, and lower-cost ways to access expertise and stay ahead of the curve.

Employing the latest large language models (LLMs), Proxxi AI will continuously learn and improve each expert's proxxi and ranking. The platform will initially be accessed via Slack, Teams, and the CogX Insights app. Shortly after it will be available via API for web and mobile app developers. It supports a broad range of use cases for startups and enterprises, governments, universities and research institutions.

CogX will be demonstrating Proxxi AI at today's Leadership Summit throughout the day.

Also announced today is the organisation of CogX's businesses — CogX Ltd (UK Events and the CogX Insights app) and Proxxi AI (Knowledge Network)— under CogX Group Ltd enabling the community to connect both in-person at our events, and through its two online platforms.

Charlie Muirhead, Founder and CEO of CogX, said:

"CogX's mission is to convene our community to address the question: How do we get the next 10 years right? To do so, we need to connect the right people to the right expertise, just when they need it.

So we're hugely excited to be sharing Proxxi AI today at the Leadership Summit, which will instantly connect people to subject specialists through Slack and Teams our own CogX Insights app, and shortly after via our API for web and mobile app developers.

By blending AI-driven insights with trusted expert oversight, we will empower organisations, large and small, to better navigate the rapid technological changes taking place and enhance their overall performance."

About CogX

Co-founded by Charlie Muirhead in 2017, CogX is a tech community and online platforms business that convenes inspirational events featuring leading voices from a huge range of sectors. The community brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, academics, investors and policy makers both in-person, and online.

More about CogX Leadership Summit London

Taking place at the Royal Albert Hall - the historic venue that hosted the 1851 Great Exhibition, a showcase of the 1st Industrial Revolution - the CogX Summit will focus on the 4th Industrial Revolution, an era of technological convergence that will change the way we live and work.

The Summit is being held on Monday 7th October 2024, and will bring together over 100 world-class speakers, and host over 20 editorially curated salons and mixers to answer the central question: "How do we seize the AI opportunity?

Leaders from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta, Hugging Face, Northern Data, Stanford University, and companies at the forefront of generative AI will join over 2,500 delegates to discuss how to apply AI safely and responsibly today and improve productivity and drive business growth.

The live stream of the Summit is available on YouTube from 10am here. (https://shorturl.at/lj3HP).