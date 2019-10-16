Cognizant to Acquire Contino, a Premier Enterprise DevOps and Cloud Transformation Consultancy

Acquisition augments digital engineering and core modernization capabilities, deepening cloud-native architecture expertise in key geographies

TEANECK, New Jersey, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Contino, a privately-held technology consulting firm. Contino specializes in helping Global 2,000 clients accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging enterprise DevOps methodologies, a cloud-native development approach, and advanced data platforms. Headquartered in London, Contino has approximately 350 employees worldwide with operations in the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

Contino's five main areas of expertise are:

Building cloud platforms and migrating applications and legacy environments to the cloud in repeatable and scalable ways.

to the cloud in repeatable and scalable ways. Implementing enterprise DevOps to provide new approaches to software development, helping companies adopt a lean, value-driven operating model for faster innovation.

to provide new approaches to software development, helping companies adopt a lean, value-driven operating model for faster innovation. Modernizing IT security through DevSecOps and cloud security services, putting security considerations earlier in the development cycle and increasing automation.

through DevSecOps and cloud security services, putting security considerations earlier in the development cycle and increasing automation. Developing cloud-native software to help accelerate the scaled delivery of modern business critical software products, and transforming enterprise architectures through the adoption of cloud-native technologies and services.

to help accelerate the scaled delivery of modern business critical software products, and transforming enterprise architectures through the adoption of cloud-native technologies and services. Building data platforms and implementing advanced analytics to gather and analyze data from multiple sources to predict outcomes and improve business insights.

Recognized as a global premier partner with Amazon Web Services, as well as for deep expertise in Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, Contino's consulting and engineering teams have completed more than 200 enterprise engagements since 2014. Clients have included more than 100 of the world's leading brands such as Adidas, Allianz, Barclays, Dow Jones, JetStar, Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley, National Australia Bank, and Vodafone, among others.

Contino was co-founded by Matt Farmer and Benjamin Wootton, who serve as chief executive officer and chief technology officer, respectively. Contino was recognized in 2018 and 2019 as a "LinkedIn Top Startup" in the UK.

"Joining Cognizant enables us to expand and scale our offerings globally, build on our tremendous success, and provide an even richer portfolio of cloud strategy and engineering capabilities," said Matt Farmer, co-founder and CEO of Contino. "We are thrilled to be joining an organization that shares our rich expertise in cloud technologies, DevOps, digital engineering, and data analytics. Our focus has always been on supporting the enterprise and their transformation using the 'Squad Model.' With this approach, we support our enterprise clients at every step, from engineering through to communicating the benefits of their journey, all for ultimate success."

"We look forward to welcoming Contino's talented team to Cognizant," said Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant. "The DevOps approach to cloud migration, core modernization and cloud security is reshaping how enterprises in all industries are building their infrastructures. This new set of holistic cloud capabilities from Contino will enable us to offer and more readily deploy transformative cloud-based solutions."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Contino

Contino is an Enterprise DevOps and Cloud Transformation Consultancy. We specialize in helping highly-regulated enterprises transform their way of working, and accelerate the adoption of cloud-native technologies as a platform for innovation.

We're experienced and referenceable experts in transforming people, process and technology together to enable the rapid digital transformation that success demands in today's accelerating marketplace. We've worked on over 200 enterprise engagements with over 100 of the world's leading brands, so we fully understand the challenges you face.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to expectations regarding the anticipated closing of the acquisition of Contino and the impact of the acquisition of Contino on the business and prospects of Cognizant and Contino. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, changes in the regulatory environment, including with respect to immigration and taxes, and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cognizant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

