Cognizant Propels AI Workforce Training with Cognizant Skillspring™: New Talent Transformation Platform Designed to Accelerate Clients' Workforce AI Readiness

New AI-native platform equips organizations to achieve AI fluency, aligns workforce capabilities with the demands of an AI-powered economy and drives outcome-based learning tailored to business objectives

Skillspring leverages Cognizant's long-standing workforce training expertise to help enterprises address skilling as a critical AI infrastructure investment

TEANECK, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today unveiled Cognizant Skillspring™, a multimodal, AI-native, conversational learning platform designed to redefine learning in the AI era and help businesses cultivate AI-ready talent at scale. The platform moves beyond static courses and compliance-driven training to enable organizations to respond to rapidly changing roles, technologies and skills demands, and help learning investments translate to business outcomes.

Cognizant's New Work New World 2026 research found AI is reshaping work far faster than anticipated, with AI now capable of handling $4.5 trillion in U.S. work tasks and impacting up to 93% of jobs today, outpacing the speed at which conventional learning systems can respond. As enterprises redesign work across human and agentic teams, skilling is becoming a core part of the AI infrastructure every organization needs – building the fluency people require to adapt as work evolves, contribute in new ways and grow into emerging roles.

Cognizant Skillspring uses AI agent-driven tutoring and content creation to deliver high-quality, personalized learning across large workforces while helping organizations manage learning and development costs more efficiently. The platform maps skills directly to roles, projects and performance outcomes, and adapts learning paths as roles and skill requirements evolve. Conversational, multimodal experiences embed learning directly into clients' daily workflows so employees build skills while work gets done.

Internally, Cognizant Skillspring is complemented by the AI Fluency Dashboard, a personalized, real‑time view that gives every associate visibility into their AI readiness while encouraging real‑world AI usage and innovation across the enterprise. The dashboard provides Cognizant associates with insight into their AI skills, learning progress, usage and innovation - using scoring and gamification to accelerate adoption and drive stronger application of AI in day‑to‑day work.

"The AI era requires more dynamic learning systems designed to evolve as work, roles and technologies change. Cognizant Skillspring is purpose-built for the pace and complexity of this moment, enabling continuous talent transformation in the flow of work," said Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer, Cognizant. "As an AI builder, Cognizant focuses on turning AI investment into real-world outcomes for our clients. Cognizant Skillspring improves time-to-competency and alignment between skills investments and business priorities - helping ensure workforces remain ready as roles and technologies continue to dynamically evolve."

Cognizant Skillspring is also available for universities, colleges, community and workforce development partners, underscoring Cognizant's commitment to creating pathways for talent from all backgrounds to thrive in the AI age. This effort builds on the company's ongoing investments in skilling and workforce readiness, including Synapse, Cognizant's global upskilling program, and the company's White House pledge, to invest in America's youth and AI education.

"Like all education institutions, The Marcy Lab School must evolve in order to meet the pace of change in the economy and prepare our fellows for a rapidly shifting world of work," said Reuben Ogbonna II, Executive Director, The Marcy Lab School. "In the age of AI, nearly every workflow is being reshaped and we see this as a significant opportunity to strengthen how we prepare young adults for meaningful careers. Through Cognizant's support and the Skillspring platform, our fellows will build job skills faster through high-quality learning aligned to the roles and projects they'll take on at leading companies."

Already deployed internally at Cognizant, Skillspring builds upon the company's award-winning learning and development expertise and investments that provide a framework to upskill hundreds of thousands of Cognizant employees each year.

"Our upskilling engine combines advanced technology and digital and critical human skills, with learning programs recognized for future-forward curriculum, innovation and measurable impact," said Thirumala Arohi, Chief Learning Officer, Cognizant. "Cognizant Skillspring brings an AI-native learning experience to businesses, community and academic ecosystems, supporting enterprise-scale workforce transformation as well as partners preparing learners for in-demand roles and evolving skill requirements."

About Cognizant:

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S.

Name: Bill Abelson

Email: william.abelson@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC

Name: Sarah Douglas

Email: sarah.douglas@cognizant.com

India

Name: Vipin Nair

Email: Vipin.Nair@cognizant.com

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