Cognizant Attempts World's Largest Vibe Coding Event to Accelerate AI Literacy Across Thousands of Employees

To seize the vast opportunities the AI economy will create, Cognizant partnered with Lovable, Windsurf, Cursor, Gemini Code Assist, and GitHub Copilot to drive AI fluency across talent ranks

Cognizant is pursuing a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title attempt for most participants in an online generative AI hackathon

TEANECK, N.J., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced it is attempting the largest global vibe coding event, with more than 250,000 employees – from HR and sales to engineering and marketing – registered to start developing ideas and embracing a new era of AI programming. To validate and celebrate the scale of this event, Cognizant is attempting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most participants in an online generative AI hackathon, a category that closely mirrors the structure and approach of its vibe coding event.

In the second quarter of this year, AI-generated code developed in collaboration with Cognizant employees increased to nearly 30 percent. Cognizant's vibe coding event kicks off today and will last a week, aiming to capitalize on an important inflection point: as AI-enabled coding increases, human labor is being reimagined, and every employee can play a role in this transformation. In 2023, Cognizant made a $1 billion bet to invest in AI across three years, and since then the company has focused on harnessing the productivity gains of AI to foster high value engagement from talent.

"We're thrilled to be attempting the first and largest vibe coding event, a groundbreaking initiative that underscores our commitment to advancing AI literacy across talent, no matter the technical skill," said Ravi Kumar S., CEO of Cognizant. "Historically, there's been a significant divide between those who had access to technology and those who didn't – but now, technology has been diffused into the hands of people who don't need deep digital skills to access it. This leveling of the playing field is enabling us to unleash new value in the workplace, driving innovation and progress across all backgrounds and expertise."

To support a range of technical and non-technical understanding across more than 330,000 employees, Cognizant partnered with leading vibe coding platforms including Lovable, Windsurf, Cursor, Gemini Code Assist, and GitHub Copilot. Upon registration, employees could select which platform to use based on their skill level. Additionally, to speed the rollout of an intuitive and comprehensive resource for employees, Cognizant vibe coded its own internal online hub within a month leading up to the event -- featuring registration, curated learning resources, step-by-step tutorials, and streamlined project submission processes.

"The age of AI has opened incredible opportunities. With Lovable, anyone, not just coders, can turn ideas into reality, instantly creating apps and websites by just talking to AI. This democratization of technology is not just about individual empowerment; it's about driving creativity, innovation, and productivity that was previously unimaginable," said Anton Oskia, CEO and Co-Founder of Lovable. "We're thrilled to support Cognizant's inaugural Vibe Coding Week. Together, we're enabling a new generation of creators and problem-solvers to build anything and along the way, shape a better future."

Cognizant's vibe coding event aims to engage thousands of employees by featuring hands-on workshops, a prompt engineering toolkit, best-practice sessions, an innovation competition, and recognition for outstanding projects. Following the week's end, participants can join the Cognizant Global Vibe Coding Community to continue sharing ideas and advancing solutions within the company and for clients.

"At Windsurf, we've seen firsthand how agentic AI can expand who gets to build software, from developers to designers, analysts, and operators," said Jeff Wang, CEO of Windsurf. "We're proud to partner with Cognizant on Vibe Coding Week and bring that vision to life at a massive scale. This isn't just about AI literacy, it's about unleashing a new kind of creativity across entire teams and diverse backgrounds."

In recent years, Cognizant has committed to advancing AI-powered ingenuity across its talent base. In 2023, the company launched Bluebolt, a grassroots innovation initiative that encourages ideation from all employees. To date, employees have shared more than a half million (528,505) ideas through the Bluebolt innovation platform. Of the ideas shared, more than 80,000 have already been implemented with clients. Additionally, to create a talent pool with the right skills to harness the innovation potential of AI, Cognizant introduced a global training initiative called Synapse, which aims to upskill one million people by 2026.

To learn more about how Cognizant is investing in initiatives that support the next generation of skilled talent, visit the webpage here.

