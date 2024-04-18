Cognivia Secures Strategic 15.5M€ Funding to Empower Drug Development with AI-ML Solutions

Using patient personality traits to pioneer a new era in clinical research.

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognivia, an innovative AI company dedicated to reshaping pharmaceutical and biotech clinical research through cutting edge AI-ML algorithms, proudly announces a significant investment milestone. Vesalius Biocapital IV, SFPIM (Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement) and WE (Wallonie Entreprendre) have committed strategic investments to drive Cognivia's mission to "quantify the power of the mind" to optimize and accelerate drug development programs. This infusion of capital will allow Cognivia to deploy its predictive clinical trial solutions that decode the relationship between patient traits and behaviors, thus expediting the development of innovative treatments for patients globally.

Cognivia's solutions target critical areas that have historically posed significant challenges to drug development, such as the placebo response and medication adherence in clinical trials. Unlike any other, Cognivia is pioneering a quantitative understanding of patients as individuals and integrating these insights into the analysis of clinical trial data and/or optimization of patient engagement strategies. For instance, Placebell™ utilizes predictive algorithms to mitigate the negative impact of the placebo response, enhancing the study power of clinical trials, resulting in increased success rates and reduced clinical trial timelines and costs. Compl-AI predicts the risk of non-compliance and dropout of a patient at screening and during your clinical trial, helping to strengthen and personalize patient engagement strategies.

The capital raised will catalyze Cognivia's endeavors to introduce its groundbreaking solutions to the market and cement a robust presence in the United States. Through the expansion of its team and the establishment of a subsidiary in the US, Cognivia seeks to foster enhanced commercial and R&D collaborations. In the near future, we plan to fortify our network through strategic alliances, bolstering our advisory board with new members, and building out teams in both the US and EU. This strategic maneuver is in perfect alignment with Cognivia's steadfast dedication to becoming a leading partner for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, empowering them to develop efficacious treatments to address unmet patient needs.

In this latest funding round, Cognivia proudly welcomes the support of three esteemed investors: Vesalius Biocapital IV, a Luxembourg-based venture-capital fund focusing on best-in-class investments in HealthTech and biopharma; SFPIM, the Belgian Sovereign Wealth Fund, providing strategic guidance and financial support for Belgian companies; and WE, contributing to Wallonia's economic development through financing and support across various sectors.

"We are thrilled to announce Cognivia as the inaugural investment of our fund IV, which focuses on HealthTech and biopharma companies at the forefront of innovation transforming healthcare. We eagerly anticipate partnering with them throughout their commercialization and growth stages." says Olivier Houben, Partner at Vesalius Biocapital.

"Cognivia's strategic alliances with Vesalius Biocapital IV, SFPIM and WE signify a pivotal moment in our quest to transform the industry through a unique blend of decades-long industry experience and advanced AI," remarked Dominique Demolle, CEO/Co-founder of Cognivia. "With this investment and the welcomed addition of new members to our operational team and Company Board and Strategic Advisory Committee, to be announced soon, we are poised to accelerate our efforts in delivering groundbreaking approaches that empower clinicians, researchers and industries to make informed, data-driven decisions, ultimately enhancing outcomes for patients and stakeholders worldwide."

Cognivia is the first and only company to combine quantification of patient psychology with artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) to improve measurement of therapeutic efficacy in clinical trials – and beyond. Cognivia technologies predict patient behavior and treatment response in clinical trials using predictive ML powered algorithms based on a quantitative understanding of patient psychological traits, expectations and beliefs collected via our own and specific questionnaires developed toward that objective. Cognivia aims at harnessing "the power of the mind" and quantifying this unique phenomenon to improve clinical trial success rates, de-risk drug development and ultimately improve healthcare.

