Cognito Appoints New Managing Director of Hong Kong, Expands Capabilities Across Greater China

Deepens financial communications and investor relations expertise, enabling more sophisticated counsel on capital markets narratives

Brings greater local market intelligence for clients navigating the competitive landscape and seeking in-region growth

Supports local champions' reputation building on the world stage with enhanced global exposure and access

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognito, the independent global communications agency specialising in finance, technology and climate transition, today announced the appointment of Tana Zhang as Managing Director, Hong Kong.

This strategic hire marks a significant expansion of Cognito's capabilities in Asia. Tana will lead Cognito's operations, client service and growth strategy in Hong Kong and the Greater China region, strengthening the agency's integrated offering spanning corporate communications, reputation advisory, events and digital marketing.

Tana Zhang

Tom Coombes, Founder and CEO of Cognito, said: "We have a proud track record of providing exceptional communications advisory in Asia, but the market is evolving. Tana's arrival signals a new phase of growth where we are doubling down on high-level financial communications and investor relations. Her deep understanding of the local market is a massive asset for our clients who need a sophisticated partner to decode the nuances of this critical economic hub."

Tana joins from Edelman Smithfield, where she led the APAC financial communications team. She counselled leading buy- and sell-side institutions on go-to-market strategy, crisis management, thought leadership, and stakeholder engagement. Her expertise spans asset management, insurance, private equity, real estate, family offices, and fintech. Previously, Tana held pivotal in-house roles at PAG, Mizuho Securities, and AIA, working closely with executive teams to support strategic business priorities.

Tana Zhang, Managing Director of Cognito Hong Kong, said: "I believe outstanding communications starts with an intimate understanding of the business and the environment it operates in. As the global economic landscape continues to evolve and new technologies profoundly change people's news consumption habits, the need for better market positioning and effective storytelling has never been greater. I am thrilled to join Cognito at a time when clients are looking for high-impact visibility backed by strategic insights. I look forward to helping our clients build an enduring reputation, hone business resilience, and drive commercial success."

A firm believer in lifelong learning, Tana actively pursues intellectual growth and opportunities to give back. She is a Board Member of PRHK and serves as President of Hong Kong at Stars Foundation. She founded HISTAR, a music initiative supporting the visually impaired. She also works with Habitat for Humanity on charity fundraising initiatives.

About Cognito

Cognito is a global communications agency specializing in finance, technology, and the climate transition. It advises organizations and their leaders on high-stakes reputation and communications issues. Cognito operates across eight global offices and supports over a hundred of the world's leading businesses. It has been active in the APAC region for over 15 years, with its Hong Kong hub launching in 2017.

For more information, visit https://www.cognitomedia.com/

