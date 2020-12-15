Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Worth $ 18.01 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 28.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by type (Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment, Hosted Assessment, and Biometrics Assessment), by Component (Solution and Services), by Application (Clinical Trials, Brain Training, Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning, Research), and Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market was valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.56% from 2021 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=35460

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Overview

The global cognitive assessment and training market is principally driven by the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment. Gamification is a moderately new trend that concentrates on employing game mechanics to non-game settings for engaging audiences and combining a little fun into normal activities besides creating motivational and cognitive benefits. Various sectors such as corporate and education, have taken benefits from the potential of gamification. Growing awareness for brain fitness and continuous technological advancements in the healthcare industry are some other important factors that are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rise in the aging population and raised healthcare spending is also expected to be another crucial driver for industry growth over the foreseeable future. Furthermore, dementia is one of the primary neurological diseases globally and the capability of these solutions to identify such neurological disorders is further supporting the market growth.

The major players in the market are Cogstate Ltd., Bracket, Neurocog Trials Inc., ERT Clinical, Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Medavante Inc., Cognifit, Quest Diagnostics, Prophase, LLC, Brain Resource Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market On the basis of Type, Component, Application, and Geography.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Type

Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment



Hosted Assessment



Biometrics Assessment

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Component

Solutions



Services

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Application

Clinical Trials



Brain Training



Classroom Learning



Corporate Learning



Research

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market by Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud Deployment), by Security Solution (Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP)), by Security Type (Cloud Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Edge AI Hardware Market by Product Type (Smartphone, Cameras, Robots, Wearable, Smart speakers, Automotive, Smart mirror), by Processors (CPU, GPU, ASIC), by End-Users (Consumer electronics, Smart home, Automotive and transportation, Government, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Construction), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Bank Risk Management Software Market by Product Type (On-Premise, Cloud), by Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Cyber Security Software Market by Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), by Service Type (Wireless security, Application security, Network security, Endpoint security), by Organization Size (Large Companies, Small and Medium Businesses), by Application, Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

10 amazing conversational AI platforms changing the course of customer journey

Verified Market Intelligence:

Verified Market Intelligence is a BI enabled Market Research Analytics service with forecasted trends and accurate market insights on over 20,000+ tracked markets helping organizations globally with their market research needs. VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment and Key players for emerging and niche markets.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386137/Cognitive_assessment_and_training_Market.jpg



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research