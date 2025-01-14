Cognex Strengthens Market Leadership in Industrial Barcode Reading with Two New AI-Powered Products

DataMan 290 and 390 barcode readers, backed by industry-leading customer support, deliver unmatched reliability and ease of use

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the launch of the DataMan® 290 and 390 barcode readers. Thanks to innovative AI technology, these readers deliver reliable decoding performance across a broad range of manufacturing applications. In addition, by making setup and deployment easy and intuitive, Cognex has given more users than ever the power to streamline barcode scanning processes and increase operational efficiency.

The AI-powered DataMan 290 and 390 barcode readers are shown side by side.

"The DataMan 290 outperformed other competitive solutions we tested, successfully reading codes that others couldn't," said Peter Laurinčík, CEO, MTS - Modern Technology Systems. "This reliability, plus an intuitive design, will transform our barcode reading operations, allowing us to increase productivity and throughput. The comprehensive support offered by Cognex, from setup and training to deployment and runtime, ensures smooth performance every step of the way."

The DataMan 290 and 390 provide a full set of features to let users get started quickly and efficiently handle a wide range of applications:

Advanced AI capabilities enable users to reliably read codes with a single click, simplifying setup and maintenance while reducing downtime, even for non-technical users.

Effortless handling of varied code types and symbologies , including damaged or low-quality codes, and high read rates even in low-visibility environments thanks to an integrated all-in-one light.

, including damaged or low-quality codes, and high read rates even in low-visibility environments thanks to an integrated all-in-one light. A user-friendly web interface with guided setup allows even non-technical users to go from unboxing to scanning in mere minutes.

Beyond advanced technology, DataMan 290 and 390 barcode readers are backed by Cognex Customer Success, industry-leading support that works the way you want, from self-service resources to a global network of experts. The best technology and tailored guidance enable users to easily plan, deploy, and expand their vision project.

The DataMan 290 solves most barcode reading applications out of the box, while the DataMan 390 delivers higher resolution for the most complex applications, offering a complete range of solutions to meet code scanning requirements. These readers, along with Cognex Customer Success, reflect the company's commitment to deliver best-in-class customer experience, while driving innovation in industrial barcode reading. For more information, visit cognex.com/dataman-290 or call 1-855-4-COGNEX.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4.5 million image-based products, representing over $11 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit cognex.com.

IR Contact

Nathan McCurren

Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Cognex Corporation

ir@cognex.com

Media Contact

Jeremy Sacco

Senior Manager, Global Content Marketing

Cognex Corporation

pr@cognex.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566758/Cognex_Corporation_390_v1_Both_On.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310647/Cognex_Logo.jpg