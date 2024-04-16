Coffee Machines Market in U.S Booming with More than $8 Billion Opportunities, the U.S Office Coffee Services Market Revenue Forecasted to Cross $3 Billion - Focus Insight Reports by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton publishes the latest focus insight report on the US office coffee services market & the US coffee machines market.

The US Office Coffee Services Market & U.S. Coffee Machines Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details US Office Coffee Services Market Revenue (2029) $3.2 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 3.73 % U.S. Coffee Machines Market Revenue (2029) $8.44 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 1.86 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The US Office Coffee Services Market to reach $3.2 Billion by 2029

The U.S. office coffee services market report contains exclusive data on 35 vendors. The U.S. office coffee services market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse products. Regarding market share, a few major players are currently dominating the market. Aramark Corporation, Compass Group, Keurig Dr Pepper, Peet's Coffee, and Sodexo dominate the market.

Coffee holds a commanding position within the office coffee service market, representing a substantial share. This dominance stems from the evolving preferences of employees who seek high-quality and premium coffee experiences in their workplace. Notably, the market is witnessing a surge in demand for specialty coffee blends, highlighting a shift towards a more sophisticated coffee culture within offices. The adoption of single-serve coffee pods has witnessed a remarkable upswing, primarily owing to their unparalleled convenience. These pods, compatible with popular machines, offer a hassle-free brewing experience, catering to the fast-paced office environment. This trend underscores the importance of convenience and efficiency in the coffee service market. A noteworthy trend shaping the coffee segment is the heightened focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing of coffee beans. Office coffee providers are increasingly aligning their offerings with environmentally conscious practices, responding to the growing awareness and preferences of environmentally conscious consumers in the workplace.

Key Development

In 2023, a collaboration between Sodexo and For Five Coffee to create a modular barista bar for a New Jersey -based client reflected a creative response to workplace challenges. This development underscores the significance of tailoring coffee services to accommodate diverse office environments. Market players should focus on adaptable solutions, considering space constraints and infrastructure limitations, to meet the unique needs of office clients and enhance employee experiences.

In 2023, Quench's acquisition of Neighbors Coffee highlighted the growing importance of comprehensive offerings in the office coffee service market. This development suggests a trend towards consolidation and diversification to provide a broader range of premium beverages. Market players should explore strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their service portfolios, meeting the increasing demand for varied office beverage solutions.

Segmentation & Forecast

Service Type (Revenue): Coffee & Non-Coffee Beverages

Coffee Type (Revenue): Drip Coffee, Espresso, Cappuccino, Lattes & Others

Non-Coffee Type (Revenue): Tea, Juices, Hot Chocolate, & Others

Service Provider (Revenue): Nationwide Coffee Service Providers, Local Coffee Service Providers & E-commerce Coffee Service Providers

End-User (Revenue): Large Enterprises & SMEs

List of Vendors

Key Vendors: Aramark Corporation, Compass Group, Keurig Dr Pepper, Peet's Coffee, & Sodexo

Other Prominent Vendors: Corporate Essentials, Daiohs USA, InReach, SunDun, Coffee Ambassador, Break Coffee, Royal Cup Coffee, Quench USA, Nestlé, Luigi Lavazza, American Food & Vending, Houston Coffee Services, Bottoms Up Vending, Café Services, Berry Coffee, Evergreen Refreshments, World Cup Coffee, US Coffee, Office Coffee Deals, Office Coffee Services HQ, Cantaloupe, Aroma Coffee, Coffee Mill, USConnect, Hangar Coffee Roasters, Capitol Vending and Coffee, Denver Beverage, Redcup Beverage Service, Joyride & Vim Coffee Catering

The U.S. Coffee Machines Market to Reach $8.44 Billion by 2029

In the US coffee machines market, there are many new trends that lead to drive the demand for coffee machines. In this market, big data, touch screens, integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networking, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are some of the most recent technological developments in coffee machines. Technological advancements have greatly benefited the coffee business, especially since the introduction of IoT and AI. These technologies simplify the process for users while ensuring consistent outcomes for each coffee cup. The programmable coffee makers are becoming smarter and easier to use, with features such as smartphone apps and built-in Wi-Fi. The automatic coffee machines are gaining popularity among residential customers, and it provides immense convenience to the users offering café like coffee experience at the comfort of their homes. The growing interest in specialty coffee has resulted in a greater demand for coffee machines capable of producing high-quality, personalized beverages. All these factors of convenience and personalization provided by the coffee machines is boosting the market for coffee machines.

Key Players Introduce Fully Automatic Espresso Machines to Meet Modern Demands for Convenience and Consistency

Automatic espresso machines offer unparalleled convenience with their one-touch operation, making them ideal for delivering espresso quickly and consistently. However, this efficiency comes with a trade-off: limited customization options, which may not suit individuals who prefer a hands-on approach to coffee preparation. A subset of automatic machines, known as super-automatic or ultra-automatic espresso machines, simplifies the process even further by using pre-packaged coffee capsules. Users simply insert a capsule and press a button, making them incredibly user-friendly. However, this simplicity comes at the cost of customization, as options for adjusting the brew to individual preferences are limited. While automatic and ultra-automatic espresso machines save time and offer user-friendly solutions for those seeking a quick and consistent espresso experience, they lack the flexibility for experimentation with different coffee profiles and brewing techniques. Nonetheless, the convenience of obtaining a quality brew at the touch of a button aligns well with the fast-paced lifestyles of many modern consumers, making automatic machines an appealing choice for those with hectic schedules. To meet the demands of this market segment, many key players are introducing new fully automatic coffee machines tailored to these preferences.

Segmentation & Forecast

Product (Drip Coffee Machines, Pod/Capsule Coffee Machines, Espresso Coffee Machines, Bean-To-Cup Coffee Machines & Others)

Operations (Automatic, Semi-Automatic & Manual)

End-user (Commercial & Residential)

Distribution Channel (Direct, Coffee Roasters, Big Box/Super Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Online Stores & Others

Vendors List

Key Vendors: Behmor Inc., BLACK & DECKER, Bravilor Bonamat B.V, BUNN-O-Matic Corporation, De'Longhi Group, Electrolux AB, Haier, Evoca Group, Farmer Brothers, Franke Kaffeemaschinen AG, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lavazza, Melitta, Nestlé SA, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, & Breville

Other Prominent Vendors: Robert Bosch GmbH, KitchenAid, Moccamaster USA, Whirlpool Corporation, Mr. Coffee, National Presto Industry. Inc, Quench, Regal Ware, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Sunbeam Products Inc, The J.M. Smucker Company, Westrock Coffee, WMF GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, P&G, Sensio Inc., Jura Elektroapparate AG, Conair Corporation, & Instant Brands Inc.

