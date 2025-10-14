Codis Launches as Global CDMO for Commercial Spray Drying and Amorphous Solid Dispersions

New global CDMO combines commercial spray drying and particle engineering technologies under one brand.

Codis formed through integration of Particle Dynamics and the former EUROAPI site in Haverhill, UK

Specializes in aqueous and solvent-based spray drying as well as amorphous solid dispersion (ASD) at commercial scale

Global footprint of 40,000 m 2 across the US and UK, Codis offers one of the largest commercial spray drying operations worldwide

New brand emphasizes quality, compliance, and problem-solving orientation

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Codis officially launches as a new global CDMO specializing in commercial-scale spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions (ASD), and particle engineering technologies. Formed through the integration of Particle Dynamics in the US and the Haverhill, UK spray drying facility previously operated by EUROAPI, Codis combines decades of regulatory expertise and manufacturing strength under one brand.

With facilities in St. Louis, MO, Seymour, IN and Haverhill, UK, Codis offers:

Over 5000 metric tons/year of spray drying output capacity





30 products with 50 pharma global customers





30 years of successful regulatory track record





Audited and approved by 6 international regulatory agencies





300+ employees worldwide

"Codis is built on a foundation of scale, quality, and global reach," said Nicolas Fortin, Codis CEO. "With a total of 40,000 m2 of manufacturing space, three GMP facilities and with 7 of regulatory approvals achieved, we are uniquely positioned to help pharmaceutical innovators accelerate therapies from development to market."

Acquired from EUROAPI in June 2025, Haverhill, UK facility brings over 30 years of expertise in spray drying, continuous flow chemistry, and regulatory compliance. The site also serves as one of the world's primary manufacturers of Sevelamer, underscoring its capability to support high-quality, globally approved products.

The name Codis, derived from the Latin codex ("law" or "system"), reflects the company's commitment to compliance, reliability, and problem-solving for its global partners.

About Codis

Codis is a global CDMO specializing in commercial spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions, particle engineering, and finished dose manufacturing for the pharmaceutical, consumer health, nutraceutical, and OTC sectors.

Codis delivers:

One of the largest GMP spray drying capacities globally

Proven record of regulatory approvals across FDA, EMA, and PMDA

Trusted by the world's top pharma companies

Learn more at www.codis.com

