Coding and Marking Systems Market to Surpass $7,469.6 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The key reason for the steady growth of the global coding and marking systems market is the increasing demand for such equipment from the automotive, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries. As a result, the revenue generated from the sale of such systems will increase from $3,832.4 million in 2019 to $7,469.6 million by 2030, at a 6.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

The food packaging industry is expanding on account of the rising demand for beverages and processed & frozen food items. Food & beverage and pharmaceutical companies are mandated by governments to clearly provide the manufacturing and expiry dates, ingredient list, batch number, and manufacturer details on the food packaging. Similarly, the coding and marking systems market growth is driven by the need to check the counterfeiting of automotive parts, by printing invisible but traceable part numbers, labels, and codes.

Due to the burgeoning number of COVID-19 patients, countries have been forced to lock themselves down, thereby hampering the advance of the coding and marking systems market. This has led to the closure of several manufacturing plants, which has not only reduced the production and supply, but also the demand for such systems.

The paper & cardboard category held the largest share in the coding and marking systems market in the past, on the basis of material. Paper and cardboard are the most popular packaging materials in the e-commerce sector, as they allow for convenience in storing and transporting products over long distances. With the expansion of the e-commerce sector owing to the rising internet and smartphone penetration, the demand for coding and marking systems that can work on paper and cardboard is consistently rising.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest coding and marking systems market presently, and it will also grow the most rapidly in the industry. The food & beverage sector, which is under strict government guidelines to provide product information on the packaging, is growing due to the rising demand for packaged food and surge in agricultural production. Moreover, APAC is the major supplier of fraudulent medical and electronic & electrical goods, which necessitates the usage of coding and marking systems for anti-counterfeiting purposes.

Players in the coding and marking systems market are creating growth opportunities by engaging in partnerships and acquisitions.

In August 2020 , Domino Printing Sciences plc acquired Lake Image Systems, which offers automated, vision-based inspection systems for data verification and quality control. The former company took this measure to enhance its portfolio of coding and marking hardware and software.

, Domino Printing Sciences plc acquired Lake Image Systems, which offers automated, vision-based inspection systems for data verification and quality control. The former company took this measure to enhance its portfolio of coding and marking hardware and software. In September 2019 , Solaris Laser S.A . and ATD Marking Systems began a partnership for expanding their industry presence in Ireland and the U.K.

The major operational companies in the global coding and marking systems market are ATD Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Inkjet Inc., ID Technology LLC, Dover Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Matthews International Corporation, Diagraph Group, Overprint Packaging Ltd., and Domino Printing Sciences plc.

