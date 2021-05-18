Coding and Marking Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global coding and marking market report.

The coding and marking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global coding and marking market is well-diversified across North America , APAC, Europe , Latin America , and MEA. In 2020, APAC dominated the market and accounted for around 31% share. APAC is expected to witness strong traction in demand in the future as various industries such as food & beverages, automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, among others, are growing at a high rate in the region. The global coding and marking market comprise various technology coding printers such as CIJ, laser, VIJ, PIJ, TTO, TIJ, and PALM. In 2020, the CIJ segment accounted for approximately 40% share of the global market. CIJ technology will continue to dominate the market. However, TIJ, TTO, PALM, and laser technologies will witness above-average growth rates during the forecast period. The F&B industry was the largest end-user segment in the global coding & marking market in 2020 and accounted for a share of around 51%. The consumables segment dominates the global coding and marking market. The demand for consumables in the global coding & marking market increased even during the pandemic of COVID-19 owing to huge requirement for inks and other consumables from F&B industry and healthcare industry.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by end-users, product mix, technology, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 21 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/coding-and-marking-market-2024

Coding and Marking Market – Segmentation

The food and beverage end-user segment accounts for more than 50% of the global coding and marking market share. The growth in F&B end-user is attributed majorly due to the improving demographics across the globe, increasing investment and strict regulations by the government, and shift towards urbanization.

In 2020, consumables accounted for a share of 47% of the overall market revenue. The demand for consumables in the global market increased even during the pandemic of COVID-19 owing to huge requirements for inks and other consumables from the F&B industry and healthcare industry.

The high-speed printing and "quick-dry" nature of the CIJ coding solution will boost the continuous inkjet segment growth. The CIJ printing technology remains the largest segment in the global coding and marking market. Easy availability and high penetration within the market are driving the industry growth.

Coding and Marking Market by End-User

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Electrical Equipment & Electronics

Chemical & Construction

Automotive & Aerospace

Other Industries

Coding and Marking Market by Product Mix

Consumables

Equipment

Spare Parts & Aftermarket

Coding and Marking Market by Technology

CIJ

Laser

Palm

TTO

PIJ

TIJ

VIJ

Coding and Marking Market – Dynamics

Laser coding is one of the recent developments in the global coding & marking market. This technology has witnessed a sharp rise in demand, largely due to its properties and feasibility across a wide range of end-user industry applications. For instance, laser coding solutions are growing in popularity across end-user industries such as cosmetics, personal care, F&B, and automotive, among others. A key reason for this growth in popularity is the ability of laser coding to remain permanent and of high quality than its peer coding & marking solutions. Over the last few years, vendors in the global coding & marking market have come up with a wide range of laser marking solutions. This is also attributed to the fact that laser coding & marking is one of the best ways to adhere to regulatory standards while maintaining packaging demands.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Advent of Industry 4.0

Evolving Secondary Packaging Market

Increasing Demand for Traceability by End-Users

Significant Rise in Flexible Packaging

Coding and Marking Market – Geography

The urbanization of developing countries in the APAC region is expected to bolster the demand for food and beverage products and healthcare provisions, and thus drive the demand for coding and marking equipment during the forecast period. While Japan and China are the major markets for coding and marking equipment, countries such as India are expected to witness high demand due to the improving quality of life. The APAC region is among the fastest-growing regions in the global coding and marking market. Measures for the development of new standards have driven the rapid growth of the market in the region. The packaging and labeling regulations in China have mandated that all products must have Chinese labels and country of origin imprinted on them. Also, the packaging industry in the respective regions is thriving. There is an onset of innovative, flexible packaging designs in Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, and India.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/coding-and-marking-market-2024

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



Singapore

North America

US



Canada

Western Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Scandinavia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Iran



Nigeria



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Central & Eastern Europe

Turkey



Poland

Major Vendors

Danaher

Dover

Brother Industries

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

ITW

Other Prominent Vendors

ANSER Coding

Beijing Hi-Pack Coding

Control Print

EBS Ink-Jet Systeme GmbH

Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment

Iconotech

ID Technology

InkJet

KEYENCE

Koenig & Bauer Coding

Kortho Coding and Marking

Laserax

Macsa ID

Matthews International

Paul Leibinger

REA Elektronik

SATO Holdings

Squid Ink

Weber Marking Systems

Xaar

Zanasi

Explore our packaging & logistics profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence