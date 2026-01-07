Codexis Expands Reach of the ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform through a Signed Evaluation Agreement with Axolabs for Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing and Axolabs, part of LGC Group, an oligonucleotide Contract Research Development and Manufacturing organization (CRDMO), today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Axolabs will evaluate Codexis' ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform.

This partnership provides Axolabs access to an innovative, scalable RNA manufacturing solution powered by enzymatic synthesis. The Agreement paves the way for future licensing discussions and potentially broader adoption of the platform.

"Part of our mission is to expand the reach of our ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform through collaborations with best-in-class CDMOs," said Alison Moore, President & CEO of Codexis. "Axolabs is an industry-leading CRDMO, and we are delighted to enter into this partnership with them to enable more efficient manufacturing of oligonucleotide therapeutics that address large markets."

Kathleen Campau, Senior Director of Operations for Axolabs said: "This technology has the potential to be pivotal to how therapeutic oligonucleotides are manufactured at scale in the future, enabling more sustainable and cost-effective production. At Axolabs, we are committed to advancing the science behind therapeutic oligonucleotides, and this partnership builds on our long-standing legacy of technology leadership in the field".

The Codexis and Axolabs collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to excellence and expanding access to high-quality oligonucleotide-based medicines globally.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com

About Axolabs

Axolabs is at the frontier of nucleic acid therapeutics, advancing the design, development, and production of life-changing RNA-based drugs. From early discovery to GMP manufacturing, we offer an end-to-end platform that helps biotech and pharma partners bring innovative therapies to patients faster.

Our global presence includes state-of-the-art sites in Kulmbach, Berlin, and Petaluma, with each site specialising in a specific phase of your drug development journey.

Axolabs is part of LGC Group. For more information, please visit https://www.axolabs.com