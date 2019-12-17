Codewise Joins the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union

LONDON and PALO ALTO, California, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Codewise, the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement, management, and ad exchange solutions for digital marketers, recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies, today announced that it has joined the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union as an Associate Member.

The International Telecommunication Union is a specialized agency of the United Nations that is responsible for issues that concern information and communication technologies. Founded in 1865, it is the oldest global international organization. ITU's global membership includes 193 Member States as well as some 900 companies, universities, and international and regional organizations.

At ITU, members from the public and private sectors are working together to help shape future ICT policy and regulatory environment, global standards, and best practices to help spread access to ICT services worldwide. Codewise has joined the ITU Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D) as an Associate Member.

"It's a great honor for Codewise to join the United Nations' leading intergovernmental agency for information and communication technologies, which brings together 193 nations and helps create greater prosperity for everyone. Codewise has become one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the world through our unwavering commitment to innovation, which enables our customers in 190 countries to build and grow successful businesses," said Dr. John Malatesta, CEO and Executive Chairman of Codewise. "It is clear to us that the path to continued growth lies through working closely with governments and other stakeholders, in a joint effort to put in place the right rules to drive investment and innovation and unlock new shared opportunities. We are excited to join ITU's global platform for public-private collaboration and are looking forward to working with international policymakers and fellow business leaders on making the world a better place for everyone."

About ITU

ITU is the leading United Nations agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs), driving innovation in ICTs together with 193 Member States and a membership of some 900 private sector entities and academic institutions. Established over 150 years ago in 1865, ITU is the intergovernmental body responsible for coordinating the shared global use of the radio spectrum, promoting international cooperation in assigning satellite orbits, improving communication infrastructure in the developing world, and establishing the worldwide standards that foster seamless interconnection of a vast range of communications systems. From broadband networks to cutting-edge wireless technologies, aeronautical and maritime navigation, radio astronomy, oceanographic and satellite-based earth monitoring as well as converging fixed-mobile phone, Internet and broadcasting technologies, ITU is committed to connecting the world. To learn more about ITU, please visit www.itu.int .

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the Financial Times, Statista and Deloitte recognized Codewise as one of Europe's fastest-growing technology companies. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spending, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking more than $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million on Facebook. Learn more at codewise.com.

